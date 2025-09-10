 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19917605 Edited 10 September 2025 – 20:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a few bugs related to the previous update
  • Added bug reporting feature which will pop up automatically if encountering an error, but can also be accessed manually by pressing esc and clicking the top-right feedback button in Scenario Settings.

Changed files in this update

AI Roguelike Content Depot 1889621
