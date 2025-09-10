This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!
Changes:
Biters, Zombies and Reapers should now spawn with 0% Time Units, which means they can't "reaction fire" melee attack a Xenonaut soldier on the turn they spawn (most obvious on the Biters, which frequently spawn next to a Xenonaut).
Made the keybindings for the tactical combat "Soldier Rotate" and "Interact With " editable, as currently both are bound to RMB.
Bugfixes:
Fixed a crash related to the Cyberdrones.
Fixed an AI hang that could occur after an AI unit fell from a collapsed floor.
Fixed an AI hang that could occur if two enemy units got stuck on the same tile.
Fixed being unable to build Advanced Gauss Weapons after running the engineering upgrade project (only existing weapons were being upgraded, not future ones).
