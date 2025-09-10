This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

Changes:

Biters, Zombies and Reapers should now spawn with 0% Time Units, which means they can't "reaction fire" melee attack a Xenonaut soldier on the turn they spawn (most obvious on the Biters, which frequently spawn next to a Xenonaut).

Made the keybindings for the tactical combat "Soldier Rotate" and "Interact With " editable, as currently both are bound to RMB.

Bugfixes: