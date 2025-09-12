 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19917458 Edited 12 September 2025 – 01:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
📌 Save System

Refined: Now saves menu preferences automatically.

💖 Level Up

Fixed: Properly restores full Health and Mana.

🐉 Trophies & Rewards

Added: Dragon Trophy — a dragon’s head will appear in your home after defeating the boss.

Added: Elowen’s Quest — complete it to unlock Elowen’s sacred armor.

🔊 Audio

Added: New sound effect when collecting XP.

🏹 Weapons & Items

Fixed: Diamond Bow no longer changes color when shooting.

🛡️ UI & Visuals

Fixed: Shield text color now displays in golden, not gray.

Improved: Travel Screen with a more polished and immersive look.

