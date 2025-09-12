📌 Save System



Refined: Now saves menu preferences automatically.



💖 Level Up



Fixed: Properly restores full Health and Mana.



🐉 Trophies & Rewards



Added: Dragon Trophy — a dragon’s head will appear in your home after defeating the boss.



Added: Elowen’s Quest — complete it to unlock Elowen’s sacred armor.



🔊 Audio



Added: New sound effect when collecting XP.



🏹 Weapons & Items



Fixed: Diamond Bow no longer changes color when shooting.



🛡️ UI & Visuals



Fixed: Shield text color now displays in golden, not gray.



Improved: Travel Screen with a more polished and immersive look.