📌 Save System
Refined: Now saves menu preferences automatically.
💖 Level Up
Fixed: Properly restores full Health and Mana.
🐉 Trophies & Rewards
Added: Dragon Trophy — a dragon’s head will appear in your home after defeating the boss.
Added: Elowen’s Quest — complete it to unlock Elowen’s sacred armor.
🔊 Audio
Added: New sound effect when collecting XP.
🏹 Weapons & Items
Fixed: Diamond Bow no longer changes color when shooting.
🛡️ UI & Visuals
Fixed: Shield text color now displays in golden, not gray.
Improved: Travel Screen with a more polished and immersive look.
Astraphia – Patch Notes [v1.1.13]
Update notes via Steam Community
