Well, as we said last update we weren't going to do any more small updates for a while until the next big update, but we found a game-breaking bug that caught our attention and we had to fix it post-haste. So here we are 💅
- Fixed a game breaking bug that made you get a game over despite a loss being scripted, making you unable to complete Courtesan Route
- Fixed a bug where going out of the Forelinian Jester's house in Passive would make you do the berry quest all over again
On the bright side, an update to the Russian Translation: This is fairly close to completion! Pernecious and Courtesan Route are already fully translated, while Normal/ill and the Merry Men routes are halfway finished! Won't be too long now!
Bug fixes + translation update #2
