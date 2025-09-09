 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19917364
Update notes via Steam Community

This update introduces partial gamepad support for Proverbs, allowing you to sit back and enjoy the game with a controller, as well as making greater use of the Steam Deck's controls. Make sure to use the new official gamepad layout.

In addition, this update includes a range of improvements and bugfixes:

  • Added VSync options to the settings menu.

  • You can now hold shift+click as an alternative to right-clicking.

  • Redesigned loading screen.

  • 100% completion achievement and "Watch Replay" feature now correctly require you to have the entire board solved, not just filled.

  • Added a text description to the highlight opacity setting.

  • Balanced volume levels between music tracks.

  • The "skip track" keyboard shortcut (spacebar) now works again.

Finally, new translations have been added for the following languages:

  • Portuguese

  • Polish

  • Turkish

  • Korean

If you haven't done so already, be sure to wishlist Mosaic of the Strange. You'll be able to play the demo in the upcoming Steam Next Fest in October!

