This update introduces partial gamepad support for Proverbs, allowing you to sit back and enjoy the game with a controller, as well as making greater use of the Steam Deck's controls. Make sure to use the new official gamepad layout.

In addition, this update includes a range of improvements and bugfixes:

Added VSync options to the settings menu.

You can now hold shift+click as an alternative to right-clicking.

Redesigned loading screen.

100% completion achievement and "Watch Replay" feature now correctly require you to have the entire board solved , not just filled.

Added a text description to the highlight opacity setting.

Balanced volume levels between music tracks.

The "skip track" keyboard shortcut (spacebar) now works again.

Finally, new translations have been added for the following languages:

Portuguese

Polish

Turkish

Korean

