 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2 No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 9 September 2025 Build 19917325 Edited 9 September 2025 – 22:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

3XTINCTION 2.0 – Out of Early Access!

The wait is over – 3XTINCTION has officially left Early Access and is now available in its full Version 2.0! This massive update brings a wave of fresh content and improvements:

- 1 new map (HOSPITAL)

- 1 new game mode (TARGET)

- 2 new playable mercenaries (DLC)

- 12 new banners

- 5 new achievements/trophies

- 4 new enemy types

- 2 new bosses

- 3 “super weapons”

- A brand new Class weapon system

- Rebalanced Gameplay for a smoother, more intense experience!

Whether you’re a veteran 2urvivor or just joining the fight, there’s never been a better time to jump in.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2564631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link