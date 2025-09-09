3XTINCTION 2.0 – Out of Early Access!

The wait is over – 3XTINCTION has officially left Early Access and is now available in its full Version 2.0! This massive update brings a wave of fresh content and improvements:

- 1 new map (HOSPITAL)

- 1 new game mode (TARGET)

- 2 new playable mercenaries (DLC)

- 12 new banners

- 5 new achievements/trophies

- 4 new enemy types

- 2 new bosses

- 3 “super weapons”

- A brand new Class weapon system

- Rebalanced Gameplay for a smoother, more intense experience!

Whether you’re a veteran 2urvivor or just joining the fight, there’s never been a better time to jump in.