Thank you everyone who has continued to help out with finding bugs and supporting the game, and apologies for the delay in this update but I hope you enjoy with more to come.



Added Content:

- New beginner machine found in the Equipment section of the computer that increases value of grass

- A new shard can be found in the dark forest used to power something

- New grass type found when the ancient ruins

- Eternal forge is now unlockable

- New ability is now unlockable



Adjustment:

- Altered how flying works, but still a work in progress with feedback and input welcomed

- Basic grass now worth .25 instead of the previous .15

- Void grass now worth 100 instead of the previous 1000 with introduction of new grass



Bugs Fixed:

- Grass no longer grows on walls

- Fixed lightning causing grass to go over the sack limit

- Game will now run if drivers don't support Vulcan through openGL



Future Notes:

More content is on its way with more bugs being ironed out. While I couldn't this time, I will try and have a consistent Monday weekly cycle of updates and fixes. Please feel free to use the discussions for reporting any bugs, glitches, or even ideas you may have. You can also use the discord I have set up, link attached on the Steam page. Hope you enjoy and again, Thank you :).