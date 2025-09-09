Thank you all for playing and sending us bug reports!
We see some reports of people having errors with floppy disks, sometimes they cannot pick them up. If you encounter this bug, please contact us on Discord or via e-mail to clem@playtogether-studio.com, and detail us what happened so we can pinpoint the source of the issue.
Here's the list of things we fixed in the latest updates:
- Fixed holes in ceiling
- Improved flow of "flamethrower" puzzle, and added a "reset" button
- Reduced difficulty of "floppy disks" puzzle
- Fixed some texts elements
Stay sharp!
Bobsi & Clem
1.20 - Multiple fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
