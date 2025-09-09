 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19917243 Edited 9 September 2025 – 21:26:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you all for playing and sending us bug reports!

We see some reports of people having errors with floppy disks, sometimes they cannot pick them up. If you encounter this bug, please contact us on Discord or via e-mail to clem@playtogether-studio.com, and detail us what happened so we can pinpoint the source of the issue.

Here's the list of things we fixed in the latest updates:
- Fixed holes in ceiling
- Improved flow of "flamethrower" puzzle, and added a "reset" button
- Reduced difficulty of "floppy disks" puzzle
- Fixed some texts elements

Stay sharp!
Bobsi & Clem

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3886941
macOS Depot 3886942
Linux Depot 3886943
