Getting the game running smoothly on AMD hardware has taken priority over new content and consumed a full week of development time. Content development had already begun before these issues appeared and is still moving forward, though at a slower pace due to the urgency of these fixes. Hopefully, things will stabilize soon and there will be fewer fires to put out going forward.
Game Launcher
- You can configure display mode and render style before the game fully launches
UI Overhaul
- Changing a setting now opens up an option selection page. This allows for an overall description of what the setting does, and descriptions for each option. Overall this is a much more robust UI system that I plan to use going forward
Official Linux Support
- You can now officially play Saloonery on the coolest operating systems around
Misc. Improvements
- The game is about 30% smaller and launches faster than before
- OpenGL rendering is no longer overwhelmingly bright. The visuals aren't as good as the other renderers, but it is now playable with that setting
- Game defaults to DirectX12 rendering on Windows computers with AMD graphics cards
Changed files in this update