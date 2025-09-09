You can configure display mode and render style before the game fully launches



Changing a setting now opens up an option selection page. This allows for an overall description of what the setting does, and descriptions for each option. Overall this is a much more robust UI system that I plan to use going forward



You can now officially play Saloonery on the coolest operating systems around



The game is about 30% smaller and launches faster than before



OpenGL rendering is no longer overwhelmingly bright. The visuals aren't as good as the other renderers, but it is now playable with that setting



Game defaults to DirectX12 rendering on Windows computers with AMD graphics cards



This update focuses on resolving issues introduced by recent AMD drivers. I don’t have direct control over these problems -- or direct access to AMD hardware -- but I’ve implemented workarounds where possible. Doing so required a significant UI rework.Getting the game running smoothly on AMD hardware has taken priority over new content and consumed a full week of development time. Content development had already begun before these issues appeared and is still moving forward, though at a slower pace due to the urgency of these fixes. Hopefully, things will stabilize soon and there will be fewer fires to put out going forward.