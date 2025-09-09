 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19917221
Update notes
This update focuses on resolving issues introduced by recent AMD drivers. I don’t have direct control over these problems -- or direct access to AMD hardware -- but I’ve implemented workarounds where possible. Doing so required a significant UI rework.

Getting the game running smoothly on AMD hardware has taken priority over new content and consumed a full week of development time. Content development had already begun before these issues appeared and is still moving forward, though at a slower pace due to the urgency of these fixes. Hopefully, things will stabilize soon and there will be fewer fires to put out going forward.

Game Launcher
  • You can configure display mode and render style before the game fully launches


UI Overhaul
  • Changing a setting now opens up an option selection page. This allows for an overall description of what the setting does, and descriptions for each option. Overall this is a much more robust UI system that I plan to use going forward


Official Linux Support
  • You can now officially play Saloonery on the coolest operating systems around


Misc. Improvements
  • The game is about 30% smaller and launches faster than before
  • OpenGL rendering is no longer overwhelmingly bright. The visuals aren't as good as the other renderers, but it is now playable with that setting
  • Game defaults to DirectX12 rendering on Windows computers with AMD graphics cards

