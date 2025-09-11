A brand new objectives system, including the addition of daily objectives that can be progressed across all of your saves and plenty of brand new club-level objectives for you to work towards.



An overhauled manager traits system, equipped with fully-featured perk trees that you can upgrade per-save and try out new builds with.



An upgraded Match Motion engine, with new animations, lighting, and other overhauls that bring the best matchday experience yet to your fingertips.



A redesigned UI, with a slick new colour scheme and improvements across the board to streamline the experience and make the game easier to play than ever before.



Countless other improvements, including bugfixes and overhauls to key systems in the game to fix long-standing bugs and improve the user experience.



The day is here - the upgrade tois now LIVE!Unlike previous years, Soccer Manager 2026 is releasing as an update rather than a new game. This means you’re going to be able to keep all of your saves, gold, boosts, and everything else from year to year, with no need to start from scratch to enjoy the new content! We plan to support this for years to come, so you will be able to keep your saves from now into the future.Making the move to a seamless game isn’t all we have worked on though. Soccer Manager 2026 also brings:Sound good? Download the update today and step into a new era for the Soccer Manager series!