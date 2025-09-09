Hello everyone,

A huge thank you for all your help, support, and understanding over the past couple of days as I`m working on getting the game into the best shape following launch... and welcome to our 3rd daily update.

Crashes should now be much rarer. To improve stability we temporarily disabled windowed mode, which was part of the issue. You may still see a crash every 3 - 4 hours, but all progress is always saved. We expect another day of work to fully resolve this.

We also really appreciate all the player feedback - it’s been incredibly helpful. I’ll be hanging out in in-game chat daily and checking all the forums to make sure your voices are heard.

And yes - I skipped posting about Update #2 yesterday. Think of it as the “lost crusade” patch....

Today’s update also includes faster loading times, better sound balance, refined camera controls, and important campaign fixes - alongside a dozen more improvements across the board requested by players.

Full breakdown of Update #3:

Crash fixes – stability greatly improved (still only one crash every few hours)

Windowed mode – temporarily disabled for stability

Faster loading – large cities now load ~5 seconds quicker, hamlets up to ~7 seconds quicker

Normalized sound – achievements and other effects no longer overly loud

Siege fix – enemy no longer opens fire immediately in large town sieges so players camp is always safe

Camera improvements – slower drift and smoother movement

Campaign fixes – several issues in the Templar and Seljuk campaigns resolved

We’ll keep posting daily updates until last of the crashes are fully eliminated, and all the player suggestions have been implemented. Thanks again for being part of this journey - and here`s to the game being in a perfect state by the weekend..