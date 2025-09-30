FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles Deluxe Edition

Weapon: Akademy Blade (Raises a unit's speed attribute slightly while equipped)



Headwear: Akademy Beret (Prevents the Charmed status while equipped)



Combat Garb: Akademy Tunic (Grants Shell while equipped)



Accessory: Ring of Aptitude (Boosts JP earned while equipped)



Consumable Items: Phoenix Down x10



Black Equipment for Ramza



Red Equipment for Ramza



FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles Deluxe Edition & Soundtrack Bundle

Ivalice—a kingdom blessed by the light of the gods and ruled by the Two-headed Lion. A year after her defeat to Ordallia in the Fifty Years' War, the king succumbed to malady, leaving a mere boy of two to ascend the throne.Whoever was named regent would rule in truth, and thus emerged two rival candidates: dukes Goltanna and Larg, whose deeds during the war had earned them great renown. Goltanna the Black Lion and Larg the White Lion were destined to clash, and the resulting conflict would come to be known as the War of the Lions.Against this backdrop appear Ramza, third son of House Beoulve, one of Ivalice's leading military families, and his childhood companion Delita, a commoner raised amongst nobles. As they endeavor to chart a course through this tumultuous age, a mighty current draws them ever closer to the abyss.The Deluxe Edition includes the following bonuses:*An internet connection is required to receive the bonuses.*Bonuses can be obtained from the Options section of the main menu once it becomes available after starting a new game.*Ramza's alternate equipment colors can be applied from his status screen under the Units section of the main menu.*Certain bonuses can also be obtained by playing through the game.*Bonuses may be distributed to players or made available for purchase at a later date.A discounted bundle that includes "FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles Deluxe Edition" and "FINAL FANTASY TACTICS Complete Soundtrack."