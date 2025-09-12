Hello knights!

This latest update has been in the oven for quite some time! After lots of feedback, playtesting, long nights, conversations, and all sorts of silly things like that, I’m happy to say we have added two new game modes to Carnage Kart X and changed the wording for the original game.

We have renamed the original game mode to “Classic Mode” since it plays more like a retro-style game and is still a single player experience.

We have added “Single Race Mode”, which is currently single player, but also a way for players to race through the tracks they unlocked in classic mode without having to replay through their respective stages.

And finally, we have added “Colosseum Mode”, which is a much more rogue-like experience where upgrades for weapons, sub-weapons, skills, and stats are all earned within a single play session, much more similar to something like Vampire Survivors. You can even cash out and use those funds to upgrade your kart and skills in Classic Mode!

This new Colosseum Mode supports 2 player couch co-op, letting you play with a friend in the same room or by using Steam’s Remote Play feature.

Adding a co-op mode was one of the most requested features we received through feedback and comments. We worked really hard to bring this update into existence, to bring that idea into reality, and truly hope you enjoy the new mode!



We playtested it thoroughly and even had some volunteer playtesters on Discord give it a go, but If you have any issues, feel free to let us know and we will try our best to resolve it.

We’re pretty close to the final vision of what we want this game to be, at least as a base experience, so hopefully this is one of the largest steps towards that end so we can release it into version 1.0 soon.

Thank you for your patience, thank you for your continued support, and feel free to let us know what you think by pressing the feedback button in the main menu!

Alright, that’s all for now! Until next time!





- Zach



