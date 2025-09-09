 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19916996 Edited 9 September 2025 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Attempted to fix a bug where the inputs would fail after getting attacked. This bug was more prevalent on faster speeds, and I am hoping I was able to fix it.

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 2065001
Windows Depot 2065003
Linux Depot 2065004
