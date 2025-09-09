Fixes
Update – September 9
Update notes via Steam Community
Improvements
When switching to languages that use special characters, the game now forces a restart so characters render correctly.
Fixes
Fixed saves that could hang on an infinite loading screen when entering the game; most cases are resolved—please report if it happens again.
Fixed middle-mouse panning also rotating the PC on the PC assembly screen.[*] Fixed overlapping line breaks in completed task notifications.
Fixes
