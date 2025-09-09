 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19916944 Edited 9 September 2025 – 20:46:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improvements
  • When switching to languages that use special characters, the game now forces a restart so characters render correctly.

    Fixes
  • Fixed saves that could hang on an infinite loading screen when entering the game; most cases are resolved—please report if it happens again.
  • Fixed middle-mouse panning also rotating the PC on the PC assembly screen.
    • [*] Fixed overlapping line breaks in completed task notifications.

    Changed files in this update

    Windows 64-bit Depot 3588632
