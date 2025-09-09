 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19916927
Update notes via Steam Community
We've updated the Mac and Windows versions of the game to v1.9:

* Updated the cipher screen alpha determination to hopefully fix a bug where the cipher would turn invisible (while the background and 'Reset' button were still visible). Please let us know if you still experience this!
* The game will crash (blue screen) if there are corrupted/missing/empty images in the images/ directory. But at least now it should report which filename it was trying to load whilst doing so.

Thank you so much to the community for all your wonderful feedback! We hope you continue to enjoy Poems & Codes.

(Also stay tuned for the upcoming release of our new game, The Case of the Worst Day Ever!)



To report a bug please click "Report a Bug" on our contact page:
https://www.herogameco.com/contact
OR post in the Steam Discussion forums
OR send us an email at herogameco@tutanota.com

