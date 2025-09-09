We've updated the Mac and Windows versions of the game to v1.9:
* Updated the cipher screen alpha determination to hopefully fix a bug where the cipher would turn invisible (while the background and 'Reset' button were still visible). Please let us know if you still experience this!
* The game will crash (blue screen) if there are corrupted/missing/empty images in the images/ directory. But at least now it should report which filename it was trying to load whilst doing so.
Thank you so much to the community for all your wonderful feedback! We hope you continue to enjoy Poems & Codes.
(Also stay tuned for the upcoming release of our new game, The Case of the Worst Day Ever!)
To report a bug please click "Report a Bug" on our contact page:
https://www.herogameco.com/contact
OR post in the Steam Discussion forums
OR send us an email at herogameco@tutanota.com
2025-09-09 Patch Notes (v1.9 for Windows and Mac)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 32-bit Depot 2295073
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 2295074
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2295075
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update