9 September 2025 Build 19916904 Edited 9 September 2025 – 20:39:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Today's update fixes a small bug in the "slot car track" puzzle where the front of the "jump" part was incorrectly tagged as rotationally symmetric. Histograms and leaderboards for the puzzle have been reset.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2275491
macOS Depot 2275492
Linux Depot 2275493
