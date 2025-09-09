What’s fixed in this hotfix:
- Resolved an issue where the Animation Queue wasn’t initializing properly.
- Ensured that random dances remain off when a character is stopped and then started again.
✨ Pal Engine – Update 0.5.6 HOTFIX (2025-09-09) ✨
