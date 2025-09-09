 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19916875 Edited 9 September 2025 – 20:39:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
What’s fixed in this hotfix:
- Resolved an issue where the Animation Queue wasn’t initializing properly.
- Ensured that random dances remain off when a character is stopped and then started again.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3868881
