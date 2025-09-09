 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19916848 Edited 9 September 2025 – 20:39:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Adds new Covenant weapon skins

- Customization menu improvements

- Bug fixes and other improvements

Changed files in this update

