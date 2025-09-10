Hell it is me, with some big news!



Patch 1.9.7.13 launches TODAY, and let me tell you: this is one tasty update packed with new features, balance changes, and quality of life improvements - including some that folks have been asking about for a LONG time. Ever been hesitant to grab an item or activate that card because you can’t quite remember what it does, exactly?



Well no longer – because we’ve added ITEM DESCRIPTIONS for every collectible, consumable, and trinket in the game! You just might find this handy if you happen to be one of the few people who for some reason has trouble keeping track of every single effect from all 1000+ of them. [screenshot of item descriptions] You’ll need to beat Mom to unlock this feature, and then collect each item at least once to unlock its description text. And then you can finally read stuff while playing a video game, like some kinda nerd or something! Trinkets also got a big ol load of love in this update! Alongside a few item buffs, a number of weaker trinkets have been improved to make em more useful.



Plus if you’ve unlocked golden trinkets, or have played some runs with Mom’s Box, then you probably quickly realized that a lot of the so-called ‘upgraded’ trinkets kinda sorta had no upgraded effects to them at all, actually. That has been fixed with the addition of upgrade effects for EVERY trinket, including some that are pretty unique and powerful. And if you’re lucky enough to collect a golden trinket AND Mom’s Box at the same time, you’ll unleash that trinket’s final form, a super powerful tripled effect! [screenshot of upgraded trinket. Super duct tape maybe?]

We even have something extra special for all you masochists out there – there’s a new kind of deal to be found in Devil Rooms that won’t cost you permanent loss of your hard-earned heart containers. Instead, simply hurt yourself on some gnarly sacrifice spikes once or twice to get the goods! And “the goods” in this case are from a selection of Devil Room items that are perfect for hurting yourself EVEN MORE! [screenshot of devil room spike deal] Plus a whole bunch of other cool stuff.

Now have some patch notes:

Items

Revelation: Removed the 2 soul hearts on pickup

Plan C: Increased the delay before killing Isaac, allowing Delirium and Mother death animations to complete in time

Mega Blast: Now receives 6 charges instead of 3 when picking up a battery, 9 Volt, Battery Pack, and 48 Hour Energy

Car Battery : Added interactions for Gello, Book of Belial, Red Candle, The Candle, Doctor’s Remote, Telekenisis, and Mega Blast

Thin Odd Mushroom: Can now break the soft tears cap

Seraphim: Now contributes to the Seraphim transformation

2Spooky: In addition to its existing effects, now adds +0.5 tears and +0.2 shot speed

Black Powder: Now grants larger explosions and fireplaces will explode when extinguished

Blood Rights: In addition to its existing effects, each use now grants a tears upgrade for the current room

Pageant Boy: Now always drops a penny trinket as part of its rewards





Trinkets

Super Ball: Bouncing tear chance now scales with luck

Bob’s Bladder: Now contributes to the Bob transformation

Missing Poster: Now has a 33% chance to reveal the Super Secret Room when entering a new chapter

Used Diaper: Skatole chance raised to 33%. Spawn a blue fly when entering a new combat room

Rosary Bead: In addition to its increased chance of The Bible appearing, when a Devil Deal is earned, holding this trinket will force the deal to be an Angel Deal

Modeling Clay/Error: Now correctly display the mimicked item/trinket in Extra HUD when gulped

Louse: Now spawns a blue spider when completing a combat room

Karma: In addition to its existing effects, holding it will reduce the chance of the Donation Machine jamming. Donating to a Beggar now has a chance to refund the penny, heal Isaac for one heart or increase Isaac’s luck. Blood Donation Machines and Confessionals have a chance to heal Isaac for one heart, spawn a beggar, or increase Isaac’s luck. Restock Machines have a chance to increase Isaac’s luck

Equality : When keys bombs and coins are all equal in number, gives +2 tear rate

Lazy Worm: Now adds +0.5 damage in addition to its shot speed down

Mom’s Toenail: Dropping/swapping the trinket will now make Mom stomp on its dropped location

Child Leash: While held, familiars gain a small damage multiplier

Purple Heart: Increased the chance of champion enemies spawning. Chance for champion specific loot drops raised to 50%. Champion loot rewards are doubled.

Poker Chip: retains its original effect of 50/50 chance for chests to have double rewards or a hostile fly. If the reward was an item and quality 0-2, the item rolls into another of higher quality. Can pull items from outside of the golden chest pool occasionally. Slightly increased the odds of a payout from slot machines, fortune tellers, crane games, shell games, and restock machines.

Cursed Penny: Increased chance to teleport Isaac to different rooms based on the coin collected.

Added effects for all golden trinkets that did not previously have them

Features/Balance Changes

Added Item Descriptions to the game after defeating Mom one time per save file. Items will need to have been collected one time before their description will appear.

Several Devil Deal items now have a sacrifice spike cost instead of permanent HP loss. There is a 50% chance to award the item on the first play and 100% chance on the second.

Added a buffer to item chests with Glitched Crown, Tainted Isaac, and Soul of Isaac to prevent accidentally picking up the rotating item

Fixed an issue where double Angel Rooms could have two of the same angel. Key pieces that are not yet collected will be prioritized when determining which angel to spawn

Travelling to a new floor via Error Rooms or Genesis will now keep the player on the Alt Path if they were on that route. On Downpour/Mines 2, traveling this way will bring the player back to the standard path if they haven’t collected the knife pieces on those respective floors

Added time and score display to The Beast fight in Daily runs

The beam from Brimstone+Gello will continue for its entire duration even after an enemy is killed

Removed Broken Glass Cannon as a potential starting item for Eden

Removed Brother Bobby and Sister Maggy from the Devil pool and added Dry Baby in their place

Holy shields from different sources now stack consistently and have a unique icon showing what the source of the next shield is. The priority is Wooden Cross, Blanket, Holy Mantle, Holy Card

Percs! Horse Pill now full heals Isaac in addition to adding The Wafer effect for the room

Addicted! Horse Pill now gives Isaac a broken heart

I’m Excited!!! Horse Pill now applies the effect for the duration of the floor

I’m Drowsy Horse Pill now applies the effect for the duration of the floor

??? Horse Pill now add additional curses with each use

Telepills Horse Pill now guarantees a teleport to a special room

Gulp! Horse Pill now gulps the golden version of the held trinket

Hagalaz rune now destroys Stone Fatties, stone turrets and many stone-based enemies. It also breaks the armor of many others including Hosts and Knights

Healing with coins as Keeper and Tainted Keeper now contributes to Immaculate Conception

Using Potato Peeler while having Ball of Bandages will now contribute to Bandage Girl instead of giving Cubes of Meat

The Parasite now interacts with Tech X

Golden Hearts now explode into coins as soon as they are touched by The Lost/Tainted Lost and Keeper/Tainted Keeper

Items touched in the Ultra Secret Room with Tainted Cain will now guarantee one Cracked Key pickup

Tainted Bethany can now collect and store Rotten Hearts for use with active items

Added a new transformation, “Necromancer”

Added a wave counter to Boss Rush

Added a slightly longer wind up before Camillo Jr. attacks

Online games will now dynamically adjust the cost of Devil Deals for the player nearest to the item

Replaced Wednesday Delirium Daily Run end goal with random end goal and character

Added Clicker back into Daily Run pools

Removed score counter for non-daily runs

Permanently charmed enemies from Friendly Ball and Pheromones Horse Pill now award score when converted

If a player disconnects in the middle of a Daily Run, they will receive score up to the last completed floor instead of a zero score

Adjusted the chances for Daily Run end goals on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday to be: 10% Lamb 10% ??? 15% Isaac 15% Satan 10% Delirium 20% Mom’s Heart 20% Mom’s Foot







Bug Fixes