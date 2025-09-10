Hell it is me, with some big news!
Patch 1.9.7.13 launches TODAY, and let me tell you: this is one tasty update packed with new features, balance changes, and quality of life improvements - including some that folks have been asking about for a LONG time. Ever been hesitant to grab an item or activate that card because you can’t quite remember what it does, exactly?
Well no longer – because we’ve added ITEM DESCRIPTIONS for every collectible, consumable, and trinket in the game! You just might find this handy if you happen to be one of the few people who for some reason has trouble keeping track of every single effect from all 1000+ of them. [screenshot of item descriptions] You’ll need to beat Mom to unlock this feature, and then collect each item at least once to unlock its description text. And then you can finally read stuff while playing a video game, like some kinda nerd or something! Trinkets also got a big ol load of love in this update! Alongside a few item buffs, a number of weaker trinkets have been improved to make em more useful.
Plus if you’ve unlocked golden trinkets, or have played some runs with Mom’s Box, then you probably quickly realized that a lot of the so-called ‘upgraded’ trinkets kinda sorta had no upgraded effects to them at all, actually. That has been fixed with the addition of upgrade effects for EVERY trinket, including some that are pretty unique and powerful. And if you’re lucky enough to collect a golden trinket AND Mom’s Box at the same time, you’ll unleash that trinket’s final form, a super powerful tripled effect! [screenshot of upgraded trinket. Super duct tape maybe?]
We even have something extra special for all you masochists out there – there’s a new kind of deal to be found in Devil Rooms that won’t cost you permanent loss of your hard-earned heart containers. Instead, simply hurt yourself on some gnarly sacrifice spikes once or twice to get the goods! And “the goods” in this case are from a selection of Devil Room items that are perfect for hurting yourself EVEN MORE! [screenshot of devil room spike deal] Plus a whole bunch of other cool stuff.
Now have some patch notes:
Items
Revelation: Removed the 2 soul hearts on pickup
Plan C: Increased the delay before killing Isaac, allowing Delirium and Mother death animations to complete in time
Mega Blast: Now receives 6 charges instead of 3 when picking up a battery, 9 Volt, Battery Pack, and 48 Hour Energy
Car Battery: Added interactions for Gello, Book of Belial, Red Candle, The Candle, Doctor’s Remote, Telekenisis, and Mega Blast
Thin Odd Mushroom: Can now break the soft tears cap
Seraphim: Now contributes to the Seraphim transformation
2Spooky: In addition to its existing effects, now adds +0.5 tears and +0.2 shot speed
Black Powder: Now grants larger explosions and fireplaces will explode when extinguished
Blood Rights: In addition to its existing effects, each use now grants a tears upgrade for the current room
Pageant Boy: Now always drops a penny trinket as part of its rewards
Trinkets
Super Ball: Bouncing tear chance now scales with luck
Bob’s Bladder: Now contributes to the Bob transformation
Missing Poster: Now has a 33% chance to reveal the Super Secret Room when entering a new chapter
Used Diaper: Skatole chance raised to 33%. Spawn a blue fly when entering a new combat room
Rosary Bead: In addition to its increased chance of The Bible appearing, when a Devil Deal is earned, holding this trinket will force the deal to be an Angel Deal
Modeling Clay/Error: Now correctly display the mimicked item/trinket in Extra HUD when gulped
Louse: Now spawns a blue spider when completing a combat room
Karma: In addition to its existing effects, holding it will reduce the chance of the Donation Machine jamming. Donating to a Beggar now has a chance to refund the penny, heal Isaac for one heart or increase Isaac’s luck. Blood Donation Machines and Confessionals have a chance to heal Isaac for one heart, spawn a beggar, or increase Isaac’s luck. Restock Machines have a chance to increase Isaac’s luck
Equality: When keys bombs and coins are all equal in number, gives +2 tear rate
Lazy Worm: Now adds +0.5 damage in addition to its shot speed down
Mom’s Toenail: Dropping/swapping the trinket will now make Mom stomp on its dropped location
Child Leash: While held, familiars gain a small damage multiplier
Purple Heart: Increased the chance of champion enemies spawning. Chance for champion specific loot drops raised to 50%. Champion loot rewards are doubled.
Poker Chip: retains its original effect of 50/50 chance for chests to have double rewards or a hostile fly. If the reward was an item and quality 0-2, the item rolls into another of higher quality. Can pull items from outside of the golden chest pool occasionally. Slightly increased the odds of a payout from slot machines, fortune tellers, crane games, shell games, and restock machines.
Cursed Penny: Increased chance to teleport Isaac to different rooms based on the coin collected.
Added effects for all golden trinkets that did not previously have them
Features/Balance Changes
Added Item Descriptions to the game after defeating Mom one time per save file. Items will need to have been collected one time before their description will appear.
Several Devil Deal items now have a sacrifice spike cost instead of permanent HP loss. There is a 50% chance to award the item on the first play and 100% chance on the second.
Added a buffer to item chests with Glitched Crown, Tainted Isaac, and Soul of Isaac to prevent accidentally picking up the rotating item
Fixed an issue where double Angel Rooms could have two of the same angel. Key pieces that are not yet collected will be prioritized when determining which angel to spawn
Travelling to a new floor via Error Rooms or Genesis will now keep the player on the Alt Path if they were on that route. On Downpour/Mines 2, traveling this way will bring the player back to the standard path if they haven’t collected the knife pieces on those respective floors
Added time and score display to The Beast fight in Daily runs
The beam from Brimstone+Gello will continue for its entire duration even after an enemy is killed
Removed Broken Glass Cannon as a potential starting item for Eden
Removed Brother Bobby and Sister Maggy from the Devil pool and added Dry Baby in their place
Holy shields from different sources now stack consistently and have a unique icon showing what the source of the next shield is. The priority is Wooden Cross, Blanket, Holy Mantle, Holy Card
Percs! Horse Pill now full heals Isaac in addition to adding The Wafer effect for the room
Addicted! Horse Pill now gives Isaac a broken heart
I’m Excited!!! Horse Pill now applies the effect for the duration of the floor
I’m Drowsy Horse Pill now applies the effect for the duration of the floor
??? Horse Pill now add additional curses with each use
Telepills Horse Pill now guarantees a teleport to a special room
Gulp! Horse Pill now gulps the golden version of the held trinket
Hagalaz rune now destroys Stone Fatties, stone turrets and many stone-based enemies. It also breaks the armor of many others including Hosts and Knights
Healing with coins as Keeper and Tainted Keeper now contributes to Immaculate Conception
Using Potato Peeler while having Ball of Bandages will now contribute to Bandage Girl instead of giving Cubes of Meat
The Parasite now interacts with Tech X
Golden Hearts now explode into coins as soon as they are touched by The Lost/Tainted Lost and Keeper/Tainted Keeper
Items touched in the Ultra Secret Room with Tainted Cain will now guarantee one Cracked Key pickup
Tainted Bethany can now collect and store Rotten Hearts for use with active items
Added a new transformation, “Necromancer”
Added a wave counter to Boss Rush
Added a slightly longer wind up before Camillo Jr. attacks
Online games will now dynamically adjust the cost of Devil Deals for the player nearest to the item
Replaced Wednesday Delirium Daily Run end goal with random end goal and character
Added Clicker back into Daily Run pools
Removed score counter for non-daily runs
Permanently charmed enemies from Friendly Ball and Pheromones Horse Pill now award score when converted
If a player disconnects in the middle of a Daily Run, they will receive score up to the last completed floor instead of a zero score
Adjusted the chances for Daily Run end goals on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday to be:
10% Lamb
10% ???
15% Isaac
15% Satan
10% Delirium
20% Mom’s Heart
20% Mom’s Foot
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where rerolling with Tainted Cain would result in all of his crafted items turning into Breakfast
Added Lazy Worm to the thematic payouts from worm bosses
Fixed an issue where Rotgut was unable to spawn his thematic drop
Fixed an issue where the flesh door would remain open during the alt path Mom’s Heart fight
Fixed an issue where Glowing Hourglass could duplicate Blood Puppy
Fixed an issue where Baptism by Fire and Bloody Mary challenges were starting with Book of Virtues
Fixed an issue where Fissure enemies could despawn on uncleared rooms
Fixed an issue where Filigrie Feather would prioritize Key Piece drops. A Key Piece will only drop if the player already has the other piece, collected without Filigrie Feather
Fixed an issue where using Book of Virtues between active item pickups would give infinite free wisps
Fixed a crash that could occur when using Genesis after using Death Certificate
Fixed an issue where using Glowing Hourglass in Downpour 1 would teleport the player Home
Fixed an issue where Glowing Hourglass could cause Tainted Lilith to be unable to shoot
Fixed an issue where items granted to Esau when using Soul of Jacob and Esau were removed from future item pools
Fixed an issue where Boss Rush could prematurely close on Home daily runs
Fixed an issue with charged items not firing with Epiphora
Fixed an issue where spectral tears would cause Bob’s Rotten Head to bounce off of walls
Fixed an issue where Star of Bethlehem would significantly speed up its pathing while the player is in an off-grid room
Fixed an issue where Belly Jelly and Cone Head could prevent the on-damage effects of items from triggering when using Dull Razor
Fixed an issue where Black Maw was not charging to the right correctly
Fixed an issue where a ??? pill could prevent the chest from appearing after defeating Satan in Ultra Hard
Fixed an issue where killing Greed could remove Coupon and Head of the Keeper from future pools
Fixed a bomb exploit that allowed the first phase of Dogma to be skipped
Added a time delay between the sound effects for Little Chubby, Big Chubby, and Lil Haunt
Fixed an issue where consumable pop-ups were miniaturized when holding Found Soul
Fixed an issue where game sounds would not correctly switch when the output device changed
Suplex no longer works on fireplaces or during Mega Mush, preventing softlocks and unintended damage
Fixed an issue where Camo Undies would not come out of stealth when using mouse controls
Fixed an issue where Eye of the Occult tears would not travel to the cursor when using mouse controls
Fixed an issue where flies from Beelzebub could be farmed for infinite daily run points
Fixed an issue where Keeper would lose his Birthright effect after the Mom Chase
Fixed an issue where Tainted Jacob could not be damaged by copies of Dark Esau from Birthright
Fixed an issue where Camillo Jr. could fire from offscreen in Greed Mode
Fixed an issue where Wavy Cap tears up could be kept and distortion effects could be removed by exiting and continuing the run
Fixed an issue where Bumbo’s evolution would be reset after the Mom Chase
Fixed an issue where ice shards from frozen enemies could freeze and damage friendly monsters
Fixed an issue where Abyss Locusts were not removed during the Mom Chase, causing potential softlocks
Fixed an issue where crawl spaces could spawn during the Mother Chase, causing potential softlocks
Fixed an issue where a dead zone in the center of Red Poops was not triggering damage
Fixed an issue where Consolation Prize would always drop a bomb when playing as Tainted ???
Fixed an issue where losing an Eternal Heart while the player has Rotten Hearts resulted in taking an extra half heart of damage
Fixed an issue where Dream Catcher could display incorrect Treasure Room items in the Alt Path when combined with some other items
Fixed an issue where copies of Dark Esau beyond the first were not doing damage to Tained Jacob
Fixed an issue where Tainted Bethany would not start with the correct number of stored red hearts in co-op if she was not player one
Fixed an issue that allowed Keeper and Tainted Keeper to gain infinite health with Mother’s Kiss trinkets
Fixed an issue where exiting and continuing would remove the I’m Excited effect
Fixed an issue where using Soul of Cain in the mirror room would break the mirror
Fixed an issue where Bethany’s starting Book of Virtues was not contributing to the Bookworm transformation
Fixed an issue where a crawl space would not spawn if placed under certain rocks
Fixed an issue where Glowing Hourglass would not refund a teleport card if used to undo that teleport
Fixed an issue where tech items would not break open secret rooms with Terra or Sulfuric Acid
Fixed an issue where Tained Lazarus could respawn as another character on death and lose story items if they were held by the other Lazarus half
Fixed an issue where collecting a Bone Heart could remove charges from Alabaster Box
Fixed an issue where Bloaty’s creep attack could hit flying characters
Fixed an issue where playing a Blood Donation Machine with the Swallowed M80 trinket would not cause the machine to be destroyed when Isaac explodes
Fixed an issue where using Glowing Hourglass immediately after taking Dad’s Note resulted in a softlock
