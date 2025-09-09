 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19916788 Edited 9 September 2025 – 21:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’re opening the doors for the very first time! 🎉
This marks the beginning of our first public playtest, starting with 50 invited players to help us shape the game’s future.

In this early build, you’ll get hands on experience with the core gameplay and have the chance to share valuable feedback with us. Expect rough edges and bugs so we’re counting on your reports to help us polish and improve.

Thank you to everyone joining us in this very first wave.

Changed files in this update

Depot 4005591
  • Loading history…
