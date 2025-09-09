We’re opening the doors for the very first time! 🎉

This marks the beginning of our first public playtest, starting with 50 invited players to help us shape the game’s future.



In this early build, you’ll get hands on experience with the core gameplay and have the chance to share valuable feedback with us. Expect rough edges and bugs so we’re counting on your reports to help us polish and improve.



Thank you to everyone joining us in this very first wave.