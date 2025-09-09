 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19916761
Update notes via Steam Community

[Loot]Werewolf Deathsquads now have their own item drop list. They may now drop curse stones rather than fragments. They may also drop those gas masks.
【掉落物】狼人暗杀队现在有了自己的物品掉落列表。他们可能掉落诅咒石而不只是碎片。他们还可能掉落那些防毒面具。

Charadon's art assets are currently in progress. But they're not done yet. So, it's not in today's update.
I need to drive my father to the hospital in a few hours. So, the update is cut short. And there will likely be no daily update on Sep. 10th

查拉顿的美术资源正在制作中。目前还没完工。所以没有放在今天的更新中。
因为几个小时后要开车送我老爹去医院，所以今日更新从简。同时，预计没有9月10日的每日更新。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/ebb3b329
https://pastelink.net/khcqfnt0

