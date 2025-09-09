 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19916758 Edited 9 September 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community
Many users playing on Steam Deck or Linux with Proton experienced occasional hangs. This has been fixed in this version!
Thank you to everyone that reported the issue. It was very helpful! If you experience more bugs (Steam Deck or Windows), please let us know in the steam forums or in our Discord!

This update also comes with some minor text fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2438681
