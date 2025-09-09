Many users playing on Steam Deck or Linux with Proton experienced occasional hangs. This has been fixed in this version!
Thank you to everyone that reported the issue. It was very helpful! If you experience more bugs (Steam Deck or Windows), please let us know in the steam forums or in our Discord!
This update also comes with some minor text fixes.
Patch Notes v0.3.09 (Fix for freezes/hangs on Linux/Steam Deck)
