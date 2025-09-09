 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19916744
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed the bug that made fish not bite in the jungle map!

Readded the Crawl Scarer (let us know if it has problems (it shouldnt ːsteamhappyː))

Changed files in this update

Depot 3645891
