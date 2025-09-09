Travelers!
Cronos: The New Dawn just launched on Steam and consoles, receiving amazing scores from media, influencers, and players!
You can play the game now on Steam and dive into the first survival horror adventure by Bloober Team!
That’s not all! You can now get Cronos in special bundles with titles from our horror games catalogue!
Check out the full list of bundles:
🔥Cronos merged with The Medium 🕯️
Wield psychic powers and discover haunting secrets as you explore two realities at once in The Medium. Face your fears and adapt to the desolate world of Cronos: The New Dawn.
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/58598/Medium__Cronos/
🔥 Cronos merged with Observer: System Redux 🤖
True horror defies time. Traverse the past and future in Cronos: The New Dawn, then step into the shoes of a neural detective in Observer: System Redux. Two worlds filled with dread and suspense.
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/58599/Observer_System_Redux__Cronos/
🔥 Cronos merged with Layers of Fear 🖼️
Revisit the unsettling world of Layers of Fear, where artistic aspiration devolves into spiralling madness. Test your survival skills in Cronos: The New Dawn, facing off against grotesque enemies that can merge with each other.
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/58601/Layers_of_Fear_2016__Cronos/
