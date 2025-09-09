 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19916580 Edited 9 September 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed bug where the replay of the last scene would save the ending scene instead
- Skipping the credits is now possible
- Fixed balancing changes from previous patches not being properly applied
- - If you've noticed things not changing from one patch to another, this update should solve that
- Improved game performance overall
- - Also reduced VRAM usage
- Updated game translations
- Fixed secret codes

Changed files in this update

