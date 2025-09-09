 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19916557
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added Entity/Doodad outline color in Map Editor.
  • Fixed an issue with rendering alpha transparencies in 2D projects.
  • Fixed an issue with reordering New Game items like Characters and Inventory.

