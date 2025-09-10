いつも『花札の虎』をプレイしていただきありがとうございます。
本日以下の更新を行いました。
◼︎更新内容
特定の動物カードの出現率が想定と異なっていたため、修正しました。
今後とも『花札の虎』をよろしくお願いします。
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
いつも『花札の虎』をプレイしていただきありがとうございます。
本日以下の更新を行いました。
◼︎更新内容
特定の動物カードの出現率が想定と異なっていたため、修正しました。
今後とも『花札の虎』をよろしくお願いします。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update