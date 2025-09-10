 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19916532 Edited 10 September 2025 – 14:39:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

いつも『花札の虎』をプレイしていただきありがとうございます。

本日以下の更新を行いました。

◼︎更新内容

  • 特定の動物カードの出現率が想定と異なっていたため、修正しました。

今後とも『花札の虎』をよろしくお願いします。

Changed files in this update

