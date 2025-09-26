RINGS ARE BACK, BABY!

Rings have a very snazzy new animation

When a ring is scored, a new ring will spawn elsewhere a few moments later

Rings score points based on distance from the previous ring; the farther the ring, the more points it is worth

An erupting ring blows up stones and vending machines that are in the way. Vending machines explode if dropped onto a ring. Erupting ring pushes eggs.

A popup counter that tracks how many rings you have scored this game