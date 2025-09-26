RINGS ARE BACK, BABY!
Rings have a very snazzy new animation
When a ring is scored, a new ring will spawn elsewhere a few moments later
Rings score points based on distance from the previous ring; the farther the ring, the more points it is worth
An erupting ring blows up stones and vending machines that are in the way. Vending machines explode if dropped onto a ring. Erupting ring pushes eggs.
A popup counter that tracks how many rings you have scored this game
Rings have an off-screen indicator.
VENDING DROPS
RNG vending machine drops are back. They arrive roughly every 45 seconds, but the rate gets faster over time.
Baddies can attack vending machines now.
SODA
Purple Drink makes your bullets push stones
Soda powerups buffed and last for 25 second (prev 15)
Text has been added that explicitly tells you what the soda does
BADGUYS
Spawn rate is much better, and starts out faster.
Waves last longer
Difficulty between waves is more noticeable
Marbles are slower, but there are more of them
Bouncers do much more damage to stones
Fleas are faster and but much fewer hp
HUD
The wave timer/counter is a little more noticeable
OPTIONS
We have an options menu that kinda sorta works (but also not really)
MAIN MENU
New main menu. It's a place holder. It's not that good yet.
SAVING/LOADING
Your hi-score is automatically saved and loaded
Your setting are automatically saved and loaded
BULLETS
I've been experimenting a lot with the bullet look, art, animation, style, particles. I'm not happy with it yet, so just remind yourself that this is not its final form.
PARTICLES
The stone particles look much better.
EGG
New egg sprite. Much nicer looking.
The egg nuke no longer damages stones.
FIXES
Fixed the bug where you couldn't kick the egg.
Bullet rotation on gamepad has been fixed.
Knockback direction on 8-balls and fleas is fixed.
Some other stuff you probably wouldn't even notice.
BANDAID ON A BRUISE
Temporarily removed v-sync to rescue the game from frame from annihilation (until I can figure out what is going on)