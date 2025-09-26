 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 19916427 Edited 26 September 2025 – 17:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

RINGS ARE BACK, BABY!

  • Rings have a very snazzy new animation

  • When a ring is scored, a new ring will spawn elsewhere a few moments later

  • Rings score points based on distance from the previous ring; the farther the ring, the more points it is worth

  • An erupting ring blows up stones and vending machines that are in the way. Vending machines explode if dropped onto a ring. Erupting ring pushes eggs.

  • A popup counter that tracks how many rings you have scored this game

  • Rings have an off-screen indicator.

VENDING DROPS

  • RNG vending machine drops are back. They arrive roughly every 45 seconds, but the rate gets faster over time.

  • Baddies can attack vending machines now.

SODA

  • Purple Drink makes your bullets push stones

  • Soda powerups buffed and last for 25 second (prev 15)

  • Text has been added that explicitly tells you what the soda does

BADGUYS

  • Spawn rate is much better, and starts out faster.

  • Waves last longer

  • Difficulty between waves is more noticeable

  • Marbles are slower, but there are more of them

  • Bouncers do much more damage to stones

  • Fleas are faster and but much fewer hp

HUD

  • The wave timer/counter is a little more noticeable

OPTIONS

  • We have an options menu that kinda sorta works (but also not really)

MAIN MENU

  • New main menu. It's a place holder. It's not that good yet.

SAVING/LOADING

  • Your hi-score is automatically saved and loaded

  • Your setting are automatically saved and loaded

BULLETS

  • I've been experimenting a lot with the bullet look, art, animation, style, particles. I'm not happy with it yet, so just remind yourself that this is not its final form.

PARTICLES

  • The stone particles look much better.

EGG

  • New egg sprite. Much nicer looking.

  • The egg nuke no longer damages stones.

FIXES

  • Fixed the bug where you couldn't kick the egg.

  • Bullet rotation on gamepad has been fixed.

  • Knockback direction on 8-balls and fleas is fixed.

  • Some other stuff you probably wouldn't even notice.

BANDAID ON A BRUISE

  • Temporarily removed v-sync to rescue the game from frame from annihilation (until I can figure out what is going on)

