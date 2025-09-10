 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19916405 Edited 10 September 2025 – 14:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Add setting option to limit spells drawed
* Fixed an issue on drawing the correct addon on player
* Fixed an issue on refreshing Honor window information
* Fixed an issue on saving progress of PvP Chest task
* Change Arena Schedule time from 21:00 to 23:00 UTC

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Little War Online MMORPG Depot Windows Depot 1050281
  • Loading history…
macOS Little War Online MMORPG Depot Mac Depot 1050282
  • Loading history…
Linux Little War Online MMORPG Depot Linux Depot 1050283
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link