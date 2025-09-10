* Add setting option to limit spells drawed
* Fixed an issue on drawing the correct addon on player
* Fixed an issue on refreshing Honor window information
* Fixed an issue on saving progress of PvP Chest task
* Change Arena Schedule time from 21:00 to 23:00 UTC
Some fixes and improvements
