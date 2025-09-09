This update is about destruction and optimization. There is a new graphics option to limit destruction as well if you think that it is too much and your cpu might not be able to handle all the calculations.

This update includes :

Up to nearly 2x faster cpu calculations during big explosions and heavy physics calculations

Revamped dust effects

New Support system that makes the building fall if you destroy the inforcement

New and more complicated particle effects for destruction and support falling

New PSO data added to reduce hitching even more (if any existed before)

New PSO technique added for blueprints and particle effects to completely eliminate the stutters