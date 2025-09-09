 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19916309 Edited 9 September 2025 – 19:46:22 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

We've just pushed a new Beta to the mp_ppt beta branch. This is a work-in-progress build - if you face any issues, report it on the Discussions page and we will investigate.

Changelog since PPT01

Notice: changes with the "DEV" prefix are exclusive to this work-in-progress build, and do not affect the final release of the update.

🔧 General Updates

  • [DEV] Fixed an issue where certain maps wouldn't work due to a missing WAD3 package.

  • [DEV] Removed the "Next Map" shortcut from the Command Menu.

🎮 Gameplay

  • Added Season 5 versions of CTF & Domination.

🌐 User Interface

  • Added a new Custom Game Composer. Easily set a Map & Gamemode with this new ergonomic UI.

⚠️ Known Issues

  • #143 The Tau Cannon charge sound persists after an overcharge.

  • #144 In CTF & Domination, the flags appear twice on the map.

    • This is a visual bug only, the functionality of the flags is not affected.

  • #145 Weapon viewmodels do not appear in FPV when Spectating a player.

  • #164 The cursor sometimes does not appear in the Team Selection, MOTD, and Command Menu screens.

    • As a workaround, you can use the number keys and spacebar to navigate these basic menus.

We plan to address these issues in a future update.

Changed depots in mp_ppt branch

View more data in app history for build 19916309
Depot 3416642
Depot 3416643
Linux Depot 3416645
