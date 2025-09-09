This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We've just pushed a new Beta to the mp_ppt beta branch. This is a work-in-progress build - if you face any issues, report it on the Discussions page and we will investigate.

Changelog since PPT01

Notice: changes with the "DEV" prefix are exclusive to this work-in-progress build, and do not affect the final release of the update.

🔧 General Updates

[DEV] Fixed an issue where certain maps wouldn't work due to a missing WAD3 package.

[DEV] Removed the "Next Map" shortcut from the Command Menu.

🎮 Gameplay

Added Season 5 versions of CTF & Domination.

🌐 User Interface

Added a new Custom Game Composer. Easily set a Map & Gamemode with this new ergonomic UI.

⚠️ Known Issues

#143 The Tau Cannon charge sound persists after an overcharge.

#144 In CTF & Domination, the flags appear twice on the map. This is a visual bug only, the functionality of the flags is not affected.

#145 Weapon viewmodels do not appear in FPV when Spectating a player.

#164 The cursor sometimes does not appear in the Team Selection, MOTD, and Command Menu screens. As a workaround, you can use the number keys and spacebar to navigate these basic menus.



We plan to address these issues in a future update.