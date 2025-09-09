New Content
Fullscreen Mode: You can now toggle fullscreen mode in the settings menu.
Firefly Effect: Added a sound effect when fireflies fade out, making it clearer when the lights go out.
Balance Adjustments
Adjusted the hint for the clock puzzle to make it easier to understand.
Bug Fixes
Fixed some audio issues where certain sounds were too loud. Volume now matches the settings menu configuration.
Fixed missing invisible walls that prevent falling out of the map.
Updated the "Choose a Route" UI for better clarity and ease of use.
Changed files in this update