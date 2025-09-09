 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Destiny 2 No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19916019 Edited 9 September 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content

  • Fullscreen Mode: You can now toggle fullscreen mode in the settings menu.

  • Firefly Effect: Added a sound effect when fireflies fade out, making it clearer when the lights go out.

Balance Adjustments

  • Adjusted the hint for the clock puzzle to make it easier to understand.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some audio issues where certain sounds were too loud. Volume now matches the settings menu configuration.

  • Fixed missing invisible walls that prevent falling out of the map.

  • Updated the "Choose a Route" UI for better clarity and ease of use.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3568781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link