1. ([b]UPDATE[/b]) [i]ARENA[/i]: Singularity updated with some caution tape to make it more obvious where the holes are. Some ramps have been added just outside base as well to prevent that area from being too much of a dead space. The floor texture has also been updated with lava. Ceiling beneath the arena fix added, and the central orb now resembles something closer to a black hole (future purpose still TBD).

2. ([b]UPDATE[/b]) [i]PHOENIX[/i]: Singularity added to the rotation.