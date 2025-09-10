Attention Divers!We're excited to roll out an update that revamps the demo and provides a number of improvements to the game.
New Features
- "Messages" tab is now available in the demo! Use it to review all transmissions sent by the Operator and view a list of all tutorial guides you've found.
- Additional Options added
Improvements
- Improved translation overlay for Close-Ups
- Some objects in "The Day After" were moved to easier to find and logical places
- New models and textures for giant roots in the Mind Ocean
- New swim animation
- New Intro animation
- New visuals for Subconscious Gate labels
- Brushed up the visuals of the multitool
- Slightly improved placements of tutorial prompts
- Improved UI scaling for various resolutions and aspect ratios
- Many bug fixes
- Vastly improved optimizations (Demo is now 1.7 GB smaller than before, among other things!)
Important Disclaimer:Please note that save files created in previous versions will not carry over. We’ve made several updates to the save system, which means that saves from older demo versions are no longer compatible with the latest version.
We truly appreciate everyone's support and we hear all of your feedback!
We are currently working closely with the developer to try and polish the build as much as possible in preparation for release! Stay tuned for more updates!
If you have any feedback or bugs to report, please post them on the forum(s):
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2259330/discussions/
PLAYISMVisit the PLAYISM Website
PLAYISM Publisher Page
Follow us on X
Follow us on Bluesky
Follow us on Facebook
Join our Discord
Changed files in this update