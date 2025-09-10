Attention Divers!

New Features

"Messages" tab is now available in the demo! Use it to review all transmissions sent by the Operator and view a list of all tutorial guides you've found.



Additional Options added



Improvements

Improved translation overlay for Close-Ups



Some objects in "The Day After" were moved to easier to find and logical places



New models and textures for giant roots in the Mind Ocean



New swim animation



New Intro animation



New visuals for Subconscious Gate labels



Brushed up the visuals of the multitool



Slightly improved placements of tutorial prompts



Improved UI scaling for various resolutions and aspect ratios



Many bug fixes



Vastly improved optimizations (Demo is now 1.7 GB smaller than before, among other things!)



Important Disclaimer:

We're excited to roll out an update that revamps the demo and provides a number of improvements to the game.Please note that save files created in previous versions will not carry over. We’ve made several updates to the save system, which means that saves from older demo versions are no longer compatible with the latest version.We truly appreciate everyone's support and we hear all of your feedback!We are currently working closely with the developer to try and polish the build as much as possible in preparation for release! Stay tuned for more updates!If you have any feedback or bugs to report, please post them on the forum(s):