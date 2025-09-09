GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20250902.1.
This is a minor update, introducing new adjustments and bug fixes. We've got plenty more in the works for GHPC! As always, you can get additional info by visiting our Discord server and YouTube channel. Links are on the GHPC website.
CHANGE LOG
Fixed vehicles flying into the air in a specific location during the final wave of Echelon Engagement
Fixed armor issues on the Abrams hull
Added controllable NSVT machine gun on T-64A
Adjusted Abrams damage model
Thanks for playing!
