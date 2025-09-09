 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19915883 Edited 9 September 2025 – 19:06:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Infrastructure

- In anticipation of Three Nations DLC playtesting - ;-)

Bugs

- Road to Casablanca - c05: Typos.
- Anzio Bridgehead - c13_3: Typos.
- Rome - c13_75: Typos!
- Berchtesgaden - c21: More Typos!
- Epilogue: Yet moar typos!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 887492
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 4006120English Depot 4006120
  • Loading history…
