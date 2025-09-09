 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Destiny 2 No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19915876 Edited 9 September 2025 – 19:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Adjusted logic for finding touring bands, allowing touring bands to be found when player band popularity is less than 1.0.

Changed files in this update

Windows Rising Star 2 Content (Win) Depot 1235111
  • Loading history…
macOS Rising Star 2 Depot (OSX) Depot 1235112
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link