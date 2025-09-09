Quick patch addressing a significant gameplay issue that would cause 3 effects not to work as intended when being used as a Minion effect (while still functional as spells) and a smaller issue that would cause non-achievement quest points not to be awarded to the player at he end of successful runs.
This patch also adds a quick level-up pop-up window for easier and quicker stat distribution to address some players' requests.
Card Artisan Ver 1.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2358061
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2358062
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2358063
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update