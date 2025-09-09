 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19915805 Edited 10 September 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Quick patch addressing a significant gameplay issue that would cause 3 effects not to work as intended when being used as a Minion effect (while still functional as spells) and a smaller issue that would cause non-achievement quest points not to be awarded to the player at he end of successful runs.

This patch also adds a quick level-up pop-up window for easier and quicker stat distribution to address some players' requests.

