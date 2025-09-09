 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19915749 Edited 9 September 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Light Dude is intended to be a challenging and rewarding experience!

  • Replaced the old difficulty system with an Assist Mode inspired by the awesome game Celeste. If you lose more than 10 times in a single level, the Assist mode will unlock for you. Assist Mode allows you to tune the game's rules to fit your needs, such as adjusting the game speed, adding more lights at the start of any level, or increasing the vision range while running.
  • Fixed the Crystal collection bug

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3715031
