- Replaced the old difficulty system with an Assist Mode inspired by the awesome game Celeste. If you lose more than 10 times in a single level, the Assist mode will unlock for you. Assist Mode allows you to tune the game's rules to fit your needs, such as adjusting the game speed, adding more lights at the start of any level, or increasing the vision range while running.
- Fixed the Crystal collection bug
v0.0.6 Playtest Demo ( ASSIST MODE )
Light Dude is intended to be a challenging and rewarding experience!
