9 September 2025 Build 19915711 Edited 9 September 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The fixes are very small this time as things are starting to stabilize. Thank you again for bearing with me!

  • Fixed an issue that caused pets to not be harvestable when loading a game

  • Fixed an issue where the Enrichment Chamber was not able to accept the correct items

  • Fixed an issue where the Chest rooms in the dungeon would cause the UI to glitch out

  • Fixed a type in one of the Rank 4 Contracts

  • Fixed some erroneous descriptions and tags on Jam and Pickles

  • Slowed the rate at which Accumulators create Fuel Cells (about half of what it used to be)

