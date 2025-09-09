The fixes are very small this time as things are starting to stabilize. Thank you again for bearing with me!
Fixed an issue that caused pets to not be harvestable when loading a game
Fixed an issue where the Enrichment Chamber was not able to accept the correct items
Fixed an issue where the Chest rooms in the dungeon would cause the UI to glitch out
Fixed a type in one of the Rank 4 Contracts
Fixed some erroneous descriptions and tags on Jam and Pickles
Slowed the rate at which Accumulators create Fuel Cells (about half of what it used to be)
