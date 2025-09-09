The fixes are very small this time as things are starting to stabilize. Thank you again for bearing with me!

Fixed an issue that caused pets to not be harvestable when loading a game

Fixed an issue where the Enrichment Chamber was not able to accept the correct items

Fixed an issue where the Chest rooms in the dungeon would cause the UI to glitch out

Fixed a type in one of the Rank 4 Contracts

Fixed some erroneous descriptions and tags on Jam and Pickles