Gamepad Support

Gamepad support is largely complete. Only a few final touches remain in the Lobby and the Open World, specifically for Sabotage, Repair, and Inventory navigation.

Quality of Life

PC players can now press Tab in the Open World to quickly enlarge the minimap for easier orientation. We also received feedback requesting movement while the full map is open. Unfortunately, the engine does not support this, and since we’ll need the full map for navigation later on, we implemented this workaround instead.

More Robust Networking

We’ve improved stability with our networking system. Previously, a bug in the framework prevented players from rejoining someone they had already played with in an earlier session unless they restarted the game. Now, simply clicking Join Party again or accepting a new invite will fix the issue.

Tutorial Updates

Tutorials now display the correct button icons depending on your device. Remapped keys are not yet reflected properly, but this feature is on the way. Additionally, gamepad navigation for switching between tutorial videos will be added soon.

UI Fixes

Several UI bugs have been resolved, particularly issues affecting the Settings menu.