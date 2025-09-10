Hey everyone! 👋

In this update, we've focused on improving map loading performance to make the transitions between biomes smoother and faster.

We've also slightly lowered the ground texture resolution to optimize performance without losing too much visual quality.

Right now, the game includes these playable biomes: Savanna – the starting area 🌾 The Triceratops Forest – where a sick triceratops is losing control 🌳 Steep Forest – challenging vertical exploration 🌲 Panic Plains – chaos among the stegosaurs 🦕 Arctic Wastes ❄️ (terrain ready, dinosaurs coming soon!)

Additionally, following community feedback, we're experimenting with color variations for dinosaurs depending on their habitat and even their size. This will make each encounter feel unique and immersive! Stay tuned — the next updates will bring more dinosaurs, smarter AI, and deeper interactions with the environment. 🐾