9 September 2025 Build 19915476 Edited 9 September 2025 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ants should now looks much more realistic because of shader improvements. There should be little to no performance cost to this update as well!

Changelog:

  • Updated shaders on all ant species

  • Improved per species shader settings compared to Beta

Changed files in this update

