9 September 2025 Build 19915291
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone!

The features I had planned for the Lost Naga became more ambitious than I expected, so it became the main focus of the version.
I hope you enjoy ❤️

Even with the whole Itch.io situation, I plan to keep doing monthly releases as usual.

Exploring sexual themes and identities matters.

Release Notes 0.11.6

Features:
Added over 6k words of new Lost Naga content

The Lost Naga will hint at a secret powerful technique he hid within the Bastion if you lose to them enough.
-You can then find it within the jail cell near the Lost Werewolf.
-The technique can be strengthened further if you defeat the Naga.
-Using the technique on someone drains their size and tranfers it to the Naga.
-Using it on the Naga drains your own size and gives it to him.
-Using the technique against him will change how he acts after the encounter.
-The technique can be empowered further...

Added two new full body transformation art for the final, hyper form of Abel. (by WInty!)
-Has both hyper and fully corrupted bodies
-Corrupted body has layered tendrils and Nyx Spawns based on the scenes.
-The exile scene that lets you infest Abel with Nyx Spawns becomes available again if the player takes in more spawns in expeditions.

The Curse of the Naga mechanic is still present with the new content
-Curse is stronger if you lose to him after learning Silas' Claim

Added "Silas' Claim" fight move
Added "Silas' Curse" Ability
Added "Silas' Dominance" Ability

Added "Patron of Silas" Achievement

Bugfixes:
Fixed some Ethrex related abilities not being applied correctly.
Fixed Lukka's final Evolution being able to be repeated on win.
Fixed Incubus Strike name reference.

(Special Build) Fixed up Debug learn skills and abilities causing issues.

This version is NOT compatible with saves from 0.11.5, but you can restart the game with your Essence, Achievements, and Exp from older saves.

https://www.patreon.com/sombreve

https://dawnofcorruption.net/

