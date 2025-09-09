AI & Combat Behavior

Fixed an issue that caused wandering enemies to get stuck during patrol routes.

General improvements to enemy A.I. responsiveness and pathing.

Optimized internal patrol algorithms for better CPU efficiency.

Enemies now react more realistically to sniper kills—no longer charging toward the shooter but instead taking cover and laying suppressive fire to avoid the same fate.

Tutorial & Onboarding

Fixed a progression-blocking bug in the tutorial's second section.

Made the second tutorial section skippable to improve replayability and pacing.

Polished several tutorial tooltips for clarity and consistency.

Weapons & Visuals

Fixed the on-screen scale of the sniper rifle to better match perspective and feel.

Improved on-screen visuals of the shotgun for a more powerful and grounded presence.

Ostrich Race Improvements

Ostrich race no longer shows the score/race selection menu the first time you visit in a new game. It now unlocks naturally after the first race like it did in earlier builds.

Fixed issues that could prevent ostrich race courses from unlocking.

Restarting or starting a new game now resets the ostrich race tournament, making it fully replayable per character/save.

Environment & World Polish

Improved grass color consistency and terrain transitions across various biomes.

Reduced terrain grass texture memory usage for better performance.

Improved some Outskirts areas.

Improved some underground cave areas.

Sun shafts now only appear during the day—no more rays beaming down from stars or the moon.

Fixed an issue where duck ragdolls would disappear or behave erratically at screen edges.

Implemented optimized duck ragdoll cleanup to reduce memory overhead.

Mission & Structure Updates

Enhanced environmental and structural detail in Mission 1.

Added additional optimization modules to Mission 1 to improve framerate and stability.

Core Gameplay & Systems

Fixed a rare but critical bug where dragging the vehicle with the unarmed slot while entering could cause it to freeze and stop turning. Extremely difficult to reproduce or trace, but confirmed fixed by all alpha testers.

Improved some post-game elements (details redacted to avoid spoilers).

Quality of Life

New achievements added for reading (or at least skimming) all inbox emails at your caravan.

Improved audio balancing across radio stations.

Fixed some various internal null reference errors.

Cleaned up and refactored various code modules for improved stability and maintainability.

It's also now been 2 years since the game first launched into early access, so that means it's only 1 more year until the final launch! I will still continue supporting the game after the launch, only the content will be final by August 26 2026.

More updates to follow!!!!!!

As always - thank you for playing.

Happy hunting.

-Rob