2025 Season 4 Release Notes [2025.09.09.01]

--------------------------------------------------------------





The iRacing 2025 Season 4 Release Build has passed tech inspection and is ready to roll! This release introduces new content, features, improvements, and fixes for 2025 Season 4, which officially starts on September 16th at 0000 UTC!



“#soon” has arrived, and the new Sim UI is finally here! Rebuilt from the ground up, the new Sim UI utilizes modern technology, tools, and design principles to power an advanced new UI framework and in-sim experience. The new Sim UI should appear familiar in form to long-time users, with select new capabilities and functionality. This powerful new technology paves the way for significant future innovation and all-new sim experiences and features.

The iRacing vehicle garage expands with three new bays for three brand-new cars: the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 EVO, the Dallara IL-15 (INDY NXT), and the Ford Mustang GT4! The entire GT4 Class of cars has received a multifaceted performance, tires, and physics overhaul. The hybrid system for vehicles has been updated for improved realism. The drafting parameters for the NASCAR Gen4 cars have undergone extensive adjustments to optimize the racing experience. And the BMW M4 GT3 has been updated to the EVO spec with new physics and art.



The iRacing world map adds the legendary track, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, direct from Mexico City. Sonoma Raceway, World Wide Technology Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and North Wilkesboro Speedway have each been re-scanned and remodeled. Six additional tracks have been overhauled with all-new artwork, including five on the NASCAR schedule and Oulton Park Circuit.



¡Saluda a España! iRacing introduces localization for many parts of the iRacing application. Customers may now select to use iRacing in European Spanish. We are still working on translation technology for some areas of the iRacing application, the Sim itself, and additional languages will also be coming in the near future.



All three new cars come fully equipped and ready for rain racing (Aston Martin Vantage GT3 EVO, Dallara IL-15, Ford Mustang GT4)! AI Drivers are ready for competition with FIVE new cars (Aston Martin Vantage GT3 EVO, Dallara IL-15, Ford Mustang GT4, and the NASCAR Gen4 Class Cars)! And, AI Drivers have already mastered North Wilkesboro Speedway - Oval and all seven track configurations for the brand new Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Mexico City)!





Season highlights include:

New Sim UI

Aston Martin Vantage GT3 EVO

Dallara IL-15 (INDY NXT)

Ford Mustang GT4

Physics Overhaul for the GT4 Class, including Rain Tires updates

BMW M4 GT3 updated to EVO spec

Hybrid System Overhaul

Substantial NASCAR Gen4 Drafting Updates

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Mexico City)

Rescanned and remodeled tracks: Charlotte Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and World Wide Technology Raceway.

Overhauled and modernized tracks: Chicago Street Course, Circuit of the Americas, Daytona International Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen International, and Oulton Park Circuit

Texture Compression Update

VR Headset Eye-Tracking Foveated Rendering Support

European Spanish for much of the non-in-Sim iRacing application

All three new cars come ready for rain racing! (Aston Martin Vantage GT3 EVO, Dallara IL-15, Ford Mustang GT4)

AI Racing is now available with FOUR new cars! (Aston Martin Vantage GT3 EVO, Ford Mustang GT4, and the NASCAR Gen4 Class Cars)

AI Racing is now available at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Circuit of the Americas - NASCAR West, and all SEVEN track configurations for the brand new Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Mexico City)! AI Drivers have also been retrained from scratch at Charlotte Motor Speedway - all EIGHT non-Dirt configs, Sonoma Raceway - all NINE non-Dirt configs, and World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) - Oval.

Hundreds of meticulously engineered new vehicle setups







Visit our 2025 Season 4 features page here:

https://www.iracing.com/seasons/2025-s4/







Full 2025 Season 4 Release details are below.







iRACING:

--------------------------------------------------------------





Localization

Customers may now select to use iRacing in European Spanish! This translates much of the non-in-Sim iRacing application. For more information about what this includes, does not include, and if you are a native speaker, how you can help us improve our work here:



https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/84408/european-spanish-localization-feedback#latest





AI Racing

Randomly generated AI Opponent Rosters have been further improved with more than 300 new color combinations, specialization by car and class type, and the addition of new sponsors.





Flags

The country of Netherlands Antilles has been removed from the selectable list. This country was dissolved in 2010.

The country of Swaziland has been appropriately renamed to Eswatini.





Paint Kit

Tons of new sponsors have been added to the Paint Kit, including: iRacing Downshift, iRacing Studios, Advance Auto Parts, Advent Health, Alcon, Ally, Anduril, Ansys, BBS, Big Fish BBQ, Borla, Callies, Castrol, Cometic, Cosworth, CW Sports, Dart, Fifth Third, Five Star Bodies, FOD Control, Horizon Hobby, HTL Technologies, Hyperco, Intercomp, Jack Links, JBL, JE Pistons, Jostens, JRi Shocks, Klotz Synthetics, Kooks, Liquid Death, Loose is Fast Podcast, Losi RC Cars, Mack Trucks, Quarter Master, Racing Electronics, Safety Kleen, Schluter Systems, SKF, SPxE, SRI, Stratasys, Technique Chassis, Trak Racer, and UNOH.

Some sponsors have been updated in the Paint Kit, including: Build Submarines (secondary color added)







3rd Party /data API & /jforum Use

If you are currently consuming the /data API or interacting with the legacy /jforum endpoint, please see this post for changes coming in the December 2025 Release (2026 Season 1).



https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/84226/legacy-authentication-removal-dec-9-2025/p1?new=1







SIMULATION:

--------------------------------------------------------------





User Interface

The new Sim UI is here!

The new Sim UI is a complete re-architecture and rebuild of the in-Sim user interface, built from the ground up on powerful modern technology and an all-new framework.

The initial experience has been crafted to function in a familiar way, with a fresh new look made possible by its modern rendering capabilities, along with multiple advancements in functionality and features, including: Black Boxes: These now have minimized and expanded states. The Relative and Standings boxes display additional data. Sim Options redesign: Options have had a significant reorganization, including the merging of the Replay and Driving graphics options. We’ve also added a clickable table of contents down the left-hand side, and to the right, we’ve added more information to explain the setting. Alt-K to move UI: When pressing Alt-K to move elements around, you’ll find an additional toggle control to enable/disable all moveable elements, so now it’s easier to visualise those elements which normally only display when activated (such as flags and penalty notices). Virtual Mirror size control: Via Alt-K, you can now also select the size of your virtual mirror from a drop-down menu. Real-world clock: You now have access to your local wall-clock time via the F1 menu and also via an optional dedicated widget. This widget can be toggled in the Settings under the Interface tab in the On-Screen Displays section (Real Time Clock). Camera Tool redesign: The Camera Tool is now accessible via a dedicated button found on the Session screen, and the tool itself is now more logically presented following a design update. The Ctrl-F12 binding is still available to toggle the Camera Tool. Tooltips: The vast majority of controls now display tooltips when you mouse over them. UI scale and opacity can now be adjusted while editing the layout or in Settings under the Interface tab in the Scaling & Opacity section. All widgets can be made visible through a simple checkbox, and if you decide you don't like your changes, a convenient reset button is available. We've also made the UI editing mode easier to find, with some buttons to help you get started configuring.

We are very excited about the future of the new Sim UI, and we want feedback about your experience, including what new features you want to see and how it should evolve. Additionally, if you experience any problems, we’d like to hear from you as well. To facilitate this, we have created a new Forum for providing feedback for the in-Sim UI, and encourage you to share your thoughts:



https://forums.iracing.com/categories/sim-ui

Physics

The hybrid system for all of our hybrid car types has been overhauled for this release. This is an improvement for how we develop our vehicle power unit code. For more details on exactly what this means for each type of vehicle, please see this post from our Vehicle Development Manager:

https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/84630/hybrid-system-update-goals-scope-and-what-it-means-for-you#latest

Race Control

The hold delay for cars starting a race from pit lane has been increased by 3 seconds.

The pace car pit exit speeds and timing for picking up the field have been improved.

The pace car will now pull out of the pits a little bit earlier for cautions where the leader was early in the lap.

The "!remove ..." chat command is intended to remove only a single person from the event. You may now use "!remove #N" with N being the full car number, provided that car only has a single declared driver. In that situation, that team’s one-and-only driver will be removed.







Dynamic Track Model

Improved the simulated weather and time effects on the track before the first session begins to more accurately set the stage for the event.

Fixed an issue where some paved off-track surface temperatures could be significantly different from paved track surface temperatures.





AI Racing

AI Drivers are now ready to drive the following new vehicles: Aston Martin Vantage GT3 EVO Ford Mustang GT4 NASCAR Gen 4 Chevrolet Monte Carlo - 2003 NASCAR Gen 4 Ford Taurus - 2003

AI Drivers are now ready to race at the following new locations: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Mexico City) - all SEVEN configs Charlotte Motor Speedway - EIGHT non-Dirt configs (fully re-trained) Circuit of the Americas - NASCAR West North Wilkesboro Speedway - Oval Sonoma Raceway - NINE non-Dirt configs (fully re-trained) World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) - Oval (fully re-trained)

The seasonal curriculum for AI Drivers included the following courses this semester: Track Refreshes - Re-Learning What You Thought You Already Knew Geology 101: Dirt Identification Seminar

AI Drivers have improved their racing skills with the following cars: <Car Class> GT3 Class Cars <Car Class> GT4 Class Cars <Car Class> GTP Class Cars Ferrari 499P Super Formula Lights

AI Drivers have improved their racing skills at the following track configs: Bristol Motor Speedway - Dual Pit Roads, Single Pit Road Chicago Street Course - 2023 Cup Daytona International Speedway - Moto, NASCAR Road, Road Course Dover International Speedway Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Oval Oulton Park Circuit - all EIGHT configs Rockingham Motor Speedway - Oval Texas Motor Speedway - Oval Watkins Glen International - all FOUR configs

The following adjustments have been made with Adaptive AI Racing: Adaptive AI Challenge Skill spread and rate of change has been adjusted within single class events. Adaptive AI drivers should generally be slightly more challenging.

Fixed some AI Systems issues, including: Fixed an issue with Adaptive AI in multiplayer Sessions where drivers joining the Session late were not being correctly registered. Fixed a crash that could occur due to incomplete handling of gravel and mud surfaces by AI Drivers. Fixed an issue with AI-driven Lotus 49 vehicles where the nose of the car would experience excessive gravitational forces whenever it left the ground - for example when driving off jumps.







Damage Model

Adjusted the damage threshold where scrape textures begin to appear on vehicles.





Graphics

For OpenXR VR devices that support the “XR_EXT_eye_gaze_interaction” extension, we have added support for Dynamic Foveated Rendering. There are two new related settings, one is “Allow Eye Tracking” and the other is “Show Eye Tracking.” The foveated rendering also requires an nVidia GPU RTX2000 series or better. Dynamic Foveated Rendering renders each eye at a lower resolution and then renders a higher-resolution inset wherever it detects that each eye is looking, resulting in a stereo image with less resolution around the edges and more resolution where you are actively looking. Important Notice: The SteamVR runtime does not support eye tracking properly for some HMDs For instance, you must select the Pimax/Varjo OpenXR runtimes for those headsets for better results. Not all VR headsets/runtimes support this capability. Check your hardware specs to verify. - - KNOWN ISSUE: The vertical axis for eye-tracking is currently inverted with this release. We suggest disabling the eye-tracking for now, and using fixed Foveated (Options > Display > VR) until we check our developers’ glasses prescriptions and release a fix!

Texture compression algorithms have been updated to provide higher quality visuals throughout the Sim, better GPU performance, and slightly shorter loading times.





Audio

A new camera tool has been added, which allows for adjustments to the microphone offset.

The limits of the listener controls in the camera tool have been adjusted.





Spotter

Added a new spotter message: "Pitting now for fuel will get us to the end of the race."

New spotter messages have been added for Time Trials, including: “You need to complete X laps for this Time Trial.” “You had an incident. Your lap count has been reset.” “You’ve completed the laps needed for this Time Trial.”

Added variants for a few spotter messages, including: “We need more laps for fuel data.” "We’ve got good fuel data." "You have enough fuel to finish the race." "Remember, you need to pit for more fuel."

Fuel-related Spotter messages will no longer play during Time Trials.

The Italian spotter packs have been updated.

The Spanish spotter packs have been updated.

The Portuguese spotter packs have been updated.





Controls

For force feedback, softened the profile of rumble strips in an effort to reduce the audible noise they produce in the 360Hz force feedback channel.

Adjusted the dead zone on the Logitech G27 Wheel.

The latest Fanatec API has been updated. This fixes a random rare lock-up that could occur for some users.

A new variable, [TrueForce] trueForceSetGain= 1, has been added to the “app.ini” file. This value lets users turn off the auto setting of TrueForce gain to 100% when the Sim launches. This is helpful for users who use the wheel tuning menu to adjust the feel of TrueForce, rather than the built-in TrueForce gain hotkeys.



The Moza API has been updated, which fixes an issue where the wheel could become unresponsive after a period of time.





Auto-Fuel

Fixed an issue where auto-fuel could silently edit the fuel value even when the system was disabled.





Replays

Slightly lowered the chase camera angle to allow better visibility with wide aspect ratios.

Fixed an issue where the Simulator could sometimes crash when attempting to save Replays.





Active Reset

Fixed an issue where Active Reset would sometimes cause cut course slowdowns.





Telemetry

Two new Boolean variables have been added: "PitRepairNeeded" and "PitOptRepairNeeded", that will be true when your car takes damage and needs mandatory or optional repairs.





Sporting Code

A handful of updates have been made to the Official iRacing Sporting Code, including: Track debris is now mentioned for Yellow Flags. Information surrounding the Connection Black Flag has been added.











Cars

--------------------------------------------------------------





<Car Class> ARCA 2025 Series

iRacing setups have been updated.





<Car Class> GT3 Series Cars

Class Balance of Performance has been adjusted

Adjusted the windshield reflections.

Headlight flash durations and rates have been adjusted.

Headlight lens colors have been adjusted.

iRacing setups have been updated.





<Car Class> GT4 Series Cars

Updated starting masses, ride height rules, fuel tank sizes, pitstop times, camber limits and air pressure minimums to reflect current IMSA Pilot Challenge ruleset and BoP.

This class now uses the latest tire model for both dry and wet compounds.

Tire compound specific ride height rules have been added.

Tire warmer temperature has been reduced.

Driveline drag and peak engine power outputs have been adjusted resulting in greater overall drive power at the wheels for all cars.

BoP sensitive engine modelling items have been improved, this should result in more consistent BoP alignment across track types and locations.

Overall car and tire performance now more accurately reflects real world minimum corner speeds and end of straightaway top speeds. It is specifically important to note that tire grip is lower now (2s/lap) and top speeds higher (~10 km/h), this does mean the cars are more challenging to drive now and will require an adjustment period. We advise that you start out cautiously and build up to the limit slowly.

ABS, Traction Control and Stability Control (where fitted) systems have been updated.

Brake systems have been tuned to hit appropriate maximum line pressures at maximum pedal input.

Brake pad definitions have been adjusted to provide two options, 'Sprint' and 'Endurance', these pad options more accurately reflect available real world compounds and their temperature vs mu characteristics. Note, there is no delta in long term wear or degradation effects between these two options at this time.

Damper profiles, adjustment ranges and bump rubber/stop profiles have been updated. This set of combined changes should noticeably improve compliance with curb strikes and rough surfaces for most cars.

Spring perch offsets are now adjustable in 0.25 mm increments for higher precision.

Wing position ranges and notation have been adjusted to align with real world notion and step size for each car.

Aerodynamic downforce balance and sideforce profiles have been adjusted for all cars.

Garage layouts have been updated for clarity and more informative tech tips.

Differential builds have been adjusted to more closely align with reality where appropriate.

User adjustable low fuel warning and low fuel clear functionality has been added to all cars except the McLaren.

Dashboards on opponent cars now more accurately reflect the car's status.

Adjusted the windshield reflections.

All previously created setups are obsolete due to platform height resets for all cars and other physics changes, please start from the updated iRacing baseline setups.





<Car Class> GTP Series Cars

Fuel economy has been updated for BoP.

Headlight flash rate has been adjusted.

iRacing setups have been updated.





<Car Class> NASCAR Cup Gen 7 Series

Added laptimes to the dash display.

Fixed an issue that keeps the dash on when attempting to kill the ignition while above pace speed.

iRacing setups have been updated.





<Car Class> NASCAR Gen 4 Series

These cars are now AI-enabled!

Substantially reworked drafting models for both intermediate and superspeedway packages following extensive feedback and testing.

Power steering assistance has been reduced.

The garage adjustment ranges for the front sway bar and rear springs have been reduced.

iRacing setups have been updated.





<Car Class> NASCAR 1987 Legends Series

iRacing setups have been updated.





<Car Class> NASCAR Next Gen Series

Improved the in-car engine sounds.

iRacing setups have been updated.





<Car Class> NASCAR Truck Series

A new digital dashboard has been added to these vehicles.

Updated the "NASCAR Race Truck" front fender decal.

iRacing setups have been updated.





<Car Class> NASCAR Xfinity Series

iRacing setups have been updated.





<Car Class> Rallycross

(ALL) - Slightly reduced the damage required in order to trigger an incident penalty for body panels.





<Car Class> Street Stock

iRacing setups have been updated.





<Car Class> Super Formula SF23

These vehicles are now capable of refueling during an event.

iRacing setups have been updated.





<Car Class> Supercars - Gen 3

iRacing setups have been updated.





<Car Class> [Legacy] NASCAR Cup Gen 6 Series

iRacing setups have been updated.





Acura ARX-06 GTP

Weight has been increased slightly for Balance of Performance.





Acura NSX GT3 EVO 22

Removed IMSA Short gear stack.





Audi R8 LMS EVO II GT3

The front splitter height has been reduced.

BoP change: Aerodynamic drag has been reduced slightly.





Aston Martin Vantage GT3 EVO

NEW CAR!

A new Sports Car, the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 EVO, is now available for purchase and use within iRacing!



Carrying on a long line of sports cars produced by the iconic British manufacturer, the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 first took to the track in 2019. Its EVO variant was unveiled in 2024, both as a new build and an upgrade kit for the original car. It features significantly revised aerodynamics—especially in the nose area—and suspension from its predecessor. Under the hood, it’s powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that can produce up to 600 horsepower depending on regulations. Wins for previous Vantage entries at Le Mans, Daytona, and Spa have proven a tall order to follow, but success has continued with the GT3 EVO model. Perhaps its biggest early triumph came in the 2024 24 Hours of Spa, won overall by Comtoyou Racing by more than 30 seconds; in 2025, it added a Gold Cup division win with Verstappen.com Racing, whose lineup included former iRacing Nurburgring 24H winner Chris Lulham.



Add the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 EVO to your garage today from the iRacing Store!

AI Drivers are already able to pilot the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 EVO!

The Aston Martin Vantage GT3 EVO is rain-racing ready!





Aston Martin Vantage GT4

Inertia properties have been recalculated resulting in improved overall response.

Fuel tank location has been adjusted for accuracy.

Suspension installations have been adjusted to produce more accurate wheel rates





BMW M2 CSR

iRacing setups have been updated.





BMW M4 G82 GT4 EVO

Body aerodynamic profile has been adjusted, this should improve performance for this car when in high downforce configuration (higher rear wing angle, higher rear ride height).

Anti-Roll bar rates have been adjusted to more accurately reflect wheel rate contributions.

Increased the rear camber adjustment range to allow for lower values at lower ride heights.





BMW M4 GT3 EVO

This vehicle has been updated to the current EVO model. This update was made to the existing car package, so all owners of the car will receive the update automatically and for free. Vehicle physics parameters and artwork have been updated for the EVO model. Physics changes include: Added an FIA gear stack option. The differential has different ramps - more lock on power, less on coast. It is now possible to use more differential friction faces for increased locking. Reduced front suspension caster. Changed rear suspension kinematics slightly (more anti-lift and less anti-squat). New anti-roll bars have more adjustment range and a new naming convention. The suspension spring rate range is now larger and the steps between rates are greater. The steering ratio is 8% faster. Bump rubbers and adjustable gaps have been added. Ride heights are now directly adjustable (no more spring perch adjustments). New KW dampers based on data from BMW. All new iRacing setups (old setups will no longer load - due to this physics overhaul).

A low fuel warning indicator has been added to the dash display.

Onboard engine and transmission sounds have been improved.





Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R

Removed IMSA Short gear stack.





Dallara F3

iRacing setups have been updated.





Dallara IL-15

NEW CAR!

A new Formula car, the Dallara IL-15, is now available for purchase and use within iRacing!

The series currently known as INDY NXT debuted in 2002 as a feeder series for the then-Indy Racing League, and it took on its current name in 2023 when it was acquired by Penske Entertainment. It has become highly effective at graduating drivers into the premier NTT INDYCAR Series, with future INDYCAR champion Josef Newgarden and fellow stars Patricio O’Ward and Kyle Kirkwood each using INDY NXT titles to springboard their future successes at the highest level. INDY NXT’s weapon of choice is the Dallara IL-15. Introduced in 2015, it features 450 base horsepower (plus an additional 50 with push-to-pass) coming out of a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four. The car received updates in 2021 including a halo for driver safety and new engine tuning by AER to run a full season without a rebuild. The latest update to the car came in 2023, when Firestone took over as tire supplier after Penske’s acquisition of the championship.

Add the Dallara IL-15 to your garage today from the iRacing Store!

The Dallara IL-15 is rain-racing ready!





Dallara IR18

Fixed an issue with the driver leg animations not functioning properly.





Dallara P217

Enabled the low fuel warning acknowledgement. The low fuel warning point is now adjustable in the garage menu.





Dallara iR-01

iRacing setups have been updated.





Dirt Late Model

(Limited) - Reduced the stiffness of the rear quarter panels and the rear frame.





Dirt Micro Sprint Car

iRacing setups have been updated.





FIA F4

iRacing setups have been updated.





Ferrari 296 Challenge

Updated the opponent car dashboard to more accurately represent the car's running state.





Ferrari 296 GT3

Removed IMSA Short gear stack.





Ferrari 488 GTE

Windshield wiper shake animation has been added.





Ferrari 499P

Hybrid deployment is now limited to 100kW maximum. High speed cornering deployment is also disabled.

iRacing setups have been updated.





Ford Mustang GT3

Removed IMSA Short gear stack.

BoP change: Aerodynamic downforce has been reduced slightly.





Ford Mustang GT4

NEW CAR!

A new Sports Car, the Ford Mustang GT4, is now available for purchase and use within iRacing!

Unveiled in the summer of 2023 for use in 2024 and beyond, the current Ford Mustang GT4 has become a popular choice in the category around the world. If its uniquely American style wasn’t enough to sell the skeptics, its immediate results were; in its first race weekend, part of the IMSA VP SportsCar Challenge opener at Daytona, KohR Motorsports’ Luca Mars swept both races on the way to scoring the class title later that year. As with many other manufacturers, Ford built the Mustang GT4 for the use of customer teams, saving its factory-backed efforts for the GT3 division and higher. Developed in conjunction with Multimatic Motorsport, the Mustang GT4 boasts a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 built by Ford Performance in Michigan. Other features include Multimatic DSSV dampers, natural fiber body panels, and a GT4-specific aero package.

Add the Ford Mustang GT4 to your garage today from the iRacing Store!

AI Drivers are already able to pilot the Ford Mustang GT4!

The Ford Mustang GT4 is rain-racing ready!





Formula Vee

Updated the dash box water temp label.





Gen 4 Chevrolet Monte Carlo - 2003

AI Drivers are now capable of piloting this historic vehicle!





Gen 4 Ford Taurus - 2003

AI Drivers are now capable of piloting this historic vehicle!





HPD ARX-01c

iRacing setups have been updated.





Hyundai Elantra N TCR

The headlight lens no longer casts green light.





Indy Pro 2000 PM-18

iRacing setups have been updated.





Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO

Brake cooling has been increased.

The front splitter height has been reduced.

BoP change: Aerodynamic drag has been reduced slightly.





Late Model Stock

Adjusted the windshield reflections.

iRacing setups have been updated.





Legends Ford '34 Coupe

Adjusted the windshield reflections.

iRacing setups have been updated.





Ligier JS P320

Enabled the low fuel warning acknowledgement. The low fuel warning point is now adjustable in the garage menu.

Hired an exorcist to remove a strange floating black object that could only be seen in the rear-view mirrors.





Lotus 79

iRacing setups have been updated.





Lucas Oil Off Road Pro Trucks

(ALL) - Slightly reduced the damage required in order to trigger an incident penalty for body panels.





McLaren 570S GT4

Fuel tank location has been adjusted for accuracy.

Suspension installations have been adjusted to produce more accurate wheel rates.

Brake bias adjustment has been removed.

Engine torque curve has been adjusted.

This car now uses an e-diff as per the real car.

Baseline caster has been increased slightly for improved steering feel.





McLaren 720s GT3 EVO

Removed IMSA Short gear stack.





Mercedes-AMG GT3 2020

BoP change: Fuel economy is slightly worse.





Mercedes-AMG GT4

Differential friction face options have been removed. 8 faces are now the locked default.

Suspension installations have been adjusted to produce more accurate wheel rates.

Anti-Dive and Anti-Lift properties have been adjusted.

Engine torque curve has been adjusted.





Mercedes-AMG W12 E Performance

iRacing setups have been updated.





Mercedes-AMG W13 E Performance

iRacing setups have been updated.





Modified - SK / NASCAR Whelen Tour Modified

(Modified - SK) - Car and driver animations have been updated.

(BOTH) - iRacing setups have been updated.





NASCAR Truck Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

Some logos have been updated.





Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR

Front spring rate is now adjustable.

ESC and TC off buttons have been added.

Mass placement has been adjusted to achieve more accurate corner weights.

Inertia properties have been recalculated to account for the change in mass distribution.

Fuel tank location has been adjusted for accuracy.

Suspension installations have been adjusted to produce more accurate wheel rates.

Anti-Roll bar rates and ranges have been adjusted to more accurately reflect per position wheel rate deltas and contributions.

Engine torque curve has been adjusted.





Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)

The low fuel warning point is now adjustable in the garage menu.





Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

Removed IMSA Short gear stack.

BoP changes: Reduced aerodynamic drag and moved center of pressure balance rearward.





Radical SR10

Adjusted the windshield reflections.

iRacing setups have been updated.





SRX

iRacing setups have been updated.





Silver Crown

iRacing setups have been updated.





Super Formula Lights

Chassis hulls have been stiffened.





Super Late Model

iRacing setups have been updated.





Toyota GR86

Fixed an issue where the inside front tire would take much longer to change than all the others. The total time to change all 4 tires remains the same as before.





USF 2000

iRacing setups have been updated.





[Legacy] Ferrari 488 GT3

Windshield wiper shake animation has been added.





[Legacy] Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (991)

Enabled the low fuel warning acknowledgement. The low fuel warning point is now adjustable in the garage menu.





[Legacy] V8 Supercar Ford FG Falcon - 2014

Fixed an issue with the rear view mirror not showing the in cockpit view.









Tracks

--------------------------------------------------------------





Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Mexico City)

NEW TRACK!

A new track with SEVEN configs, including both Sports Car and Oval configs, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Mexico City), has been added to iRacing!

Designed as a thesis study in the early 1950s by student Oscar Fernandez, Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez has hosted many of the world’s most iconic racing series over its storied history. From what is now known as the Mexico City Grand Prix to the NASCAR Cup Series’ first-ever event outside of the United States in 2025, the track has evolved numerous times over the years to accommodate different vehicles and advances in driver safety. Most of Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez’s layouts, including the current 2.67-mile Grand Prix layout, feature a lengthy front straightaway into a right-angle, right-handed first corner. Top-tier open-wheel cars can reach a top speed exceeding 220 miles per hour before this initial braking zone. Also unique to the venue is the Foro Sol section, which sends drivers through baseball stadium seating; this same area of the track has also been used for the 2019 Race of Champions. The Autódromo also boasts a flat, one-mile oval that can both host stock car races and serve as the basis for shorter road racing layouts.

Add Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Mexico City) to your account by visiting the iRacing Store today!

AI Racing is fully available for ALL SEVEN configs for Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Mexico City)!





The Bend Motorsport Park

The Armco wall outside of pit road is now a solid object.

Race control has been updated to prevent course cutting at Turn 11 and Turn 16.





Charlotte Motor Speedway

NEW TRACK SCAN!

This track has undergone a significant art overhaul and has been updated to match its current real-world appearance. This update includes new laser scans of updated areas. Buildings, track-side objects, and scenery have been updated. Trees, shrubs, and 3D foliage have all been updated and added. All textures, shaders, and lighting have been updated to our current artistic standards. This is part of the “NASCAR Refresh” project, which involves updating and modernizing all tracks on the NASCAR schedule. With the completion of this artwork overhaul, the following brand-new track configs are now available: Roval - 2025, Roval No Chicanes, and Legends RC - 2025. With the completion of this artwork overhaul, the following track configs have been re-released as new versions, which causes the original configs to be [Retired] - they will no longer be available for use in iRacing: Oval - 2018, Legends Oval, Roval - 2019, Legends RC Long, Legends RC Short, and Rallycross. With the completion of this artwork overhaul, the following track configs are now [Retired] and are no longer available for use in iRacing: Roval - 2018, Roval Long, and Legends RC Oval Medium.

Track limits and Track Rules have been updated.





Chicago Street Course

This track has received a significant art overhaul. Buildings, track-side objects, and scenery have been updated. Trees, shrubs, and 3D foliage have all been updated and added. All textures, shaders, and lighting have been updated to our current artistic standards. This is part of the “NASCAR Refresh” project, which involves updating and modernizing all tracks on the NASCAR schedule.





Chili Bowl

Slowdown penalties have been added for the apron in both corners.





Circuit of the Americas

This track has undergone a significant art overhaul and has been updated to match its current real-world appearance. Buildings, track-side objects, and scenery have been updated. Trees, shrubs, and 3D foliage have all been updated and added. All textures, shaders, and lighting have been updated to our current artistic standards. This is part of the “NASCAR Refresh” project, which involves updating and modernizing all tracks on the NASCAR schedule.

A new track configuration has been added, NASCAR West. This layout has track limits that closely resemble those used during the real-world 2025 NASCAR weekend at Circuit of the Americas.

Track rules have been updated and clarified.

The slow down penalties for big cuts in the final corner and Turn 1 of the Grand Prix, West, and NASCAR West configurations have been increased.





Circuito de Jerez - Ángel Nieto

Relaxed the slow down penalty at pit entry. It should now take 4 wheels over the white line to trigger the penalty at the apex.





Circuito de Navarra

Some floating grasses in Turn 1 have been trimmed.





Daytona International Speedway

This track has undergone a significant art overhaul and has been updated to match its current real-world appearance. Buildings, track-side objects, and scenery have been updated. Trees, shrubs, and 3D foliage have all been updated and added. All textures, shaders, and lighting have been updated to our current artistic standards. This is part of the “NASCAR Refresh” project, which involves updating and modernizing all tracks on the NASCAR schedule.

(Road Course) - This config has been updated with the latest LeMans chicane.

Pit entry and exit points have been updated to match the real world, and the Restart Zone has been updated.





Dover Motor Speedway

Fixed an issue where floating crowds would appear when track detail was lowered.





EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)

Some follow-up work from the NASCAR Refresh release last season has been completed, including: Updated pit stall lines and some track surface textures. Updated advertisements, foliage, catch fences, crowds, and logos.







Indianapolis Motor Speedway

(NASCAR Oval) - Restart Zone rules have been added. Pit exit acceleration lane paint lines have been added. The caution panels have also been removed from this configuration.

Fixed an issue where the Road Course tire barriers would disappear when Object Detail settings were set to “Off”.

Removed some weekend vehicles that were intersecting with a track wall.





Iowa Speedway

Additional visitor vehicles have been added.





Kansas Speedway

The visibility of the grandstand tower is now correctly tied to the visibility of the main grandstand.





Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(Oval) - 3D Grass has sprouted at this track config!

Fixed a variety of issues where objects would appear to pop in and out of existence as a camera changed distances from them.

Fixed a track surface decal that wasn't blending properly with the track surface.

Unburied some crowd members from the ground.





Michigan International Speedway

Fixed an issue where a ground plane was intersecting with barriers.





North Wilkesboro Speedway

NEW TRACK SCAN!

North Wilkesboro Speedway has been rescanned and remodeled from scratch using current day laser scan data.

For the rescan version of the track, all artwork has been built to current standards and practices.

The previously existing historic track config remains available and has been post-pended with “1987” for clarity.

Night lighting is enabled at this track!





Nürburgring

3D grass seeds have been adjusted so they no longer grow on AstroTurf.





Oswego Speedway

Fixed an issue where opponent cars could appear to jump into the air when cutting close to the inside wall of Turn 2.





Oulton Park Circuit

This track has undergone a significant art overhaul. Buildings, track-side objects, and scenery have been updated. Trees, shrubs, and 3D foliage have all been updated and added. All textures, shaders, and lighting have been updated to our current artistic standards. This update captures the condition of the track and facility when it was originally scanned.





Phoenix Raceway

Fixed an issue where non-existent crowds could fire off flash bulbs.





Road Atlanta

The start of pit lane has been relocated to its real-world location.





Rockingham Speedway

This track’s artwork overhaul remains in progress and will be completed soon! There are no artwork updates or changes with this 2025 Season 4 Initial Release.





Sebring International Raceway

Fixed an issue with the physics properties of the tire bundles at Turn 3.





Slinger Speedway

Removed a truck that was parked too close to the action.





Sonoma Raceway

NEW TRACK SCAN!

This track has been rescanned and remodeled from scratch to match the current state, including the racing surface and all scenery.

This is part of the “NASCAR Refresh” project, which involves updating and modernizing all tracks on the NASCAR schedule.

With the completion of this new track model, the following brand new track configs have been added: Short, Sportscar, and Sportscar Alt.

With the completion of this new track model, the following track configs are re-released as new versions, which causes the original configs to be [Retired] and will no longer be available for use in iRacing: NASCAR Long, NASCAR Short, Open Wheel 2008-2011, Open Wheel 2012-2018, and Open Wheel pre-2008.

The Rallycross config has been unaffected by these changes.





South Boston Speedway

Fixed an issue where the infield terrain could appear extra glossy.





Texas Motor Speedway

This track has undergone a significant art overhaul and has been updated to match its current real-world appearance. Buildings, track-side objects, and scenery have been updated. Trees, shrubs, and 3D foliage have all been updated and added. All textures, shaders, and lighting have been updated to our current artistic standards. This is part of the “NASCAR Refresh” project, which involves updating and modernizing all tracks on the NASCAR schedule.





Tsukuba Circuit

(1000 - Chicane & 2000 - Full) - A full pace lap is now performed at the track configs.

Track surface bumpmap has been updated.

A missing flagger has been added.





Watkins Glen International

This track has undergone a significant art overhaul and has been updated to match its current real-world appearance. Buildings, track-side objects, and scenery have been updated. Trees, shrubs, and 3D foliage have all been updated and added. All textures, shaders, and lighting have been updated to our current artistic standards. This is part of the “NASCAR Refresh” project, which involves updating and modernizing all tracks on the NASCAR schedule.

Track limits, rules, and curbs have been updated. (Classic & Cup) - Track limits closely resemble the real world NASCAR weekend rules. (Boot & Classic Boot) - Track limits closely resemble sports car weekends. Bus Stop curbing has been updated to match NASCAR and IMSA configurations, depending on your selected track layout.







World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway)

NEW TRACK SCAN!

This track has been rescanned and remodeled from scratch to match the current state, including the racing surface and all scenery.

This is part of the “NASCAR Refresh” project, which involves updating and modernizing all tracks on the NASCAR schedule.

(Road Course) - This config is unaffected by these artwork changes.





[Legacy] Phoenix Raceway - 2008

- (Rallycross) - Eliminated the potential for course cuts by adding physical barriers.







