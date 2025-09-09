 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19915013
Update notes via Steam Community
[Boss]
Added Transparent Dragon

[Enhancement System Trial]
Available for: Wooden Sword, Leather Armor, Wooden Shield, First Aid Kit, Flashlight
Enhancement Method:
Obtain unique Magic Stones from each village (e.g., Neon, Buyeo, etc.)
Magic Stones drop guaranteed (1 or more) from monsters in that village

[New Equipment]
Weapons: 4 types
Armors: 3 types
Shields: 3 types
Accessories: 4 types
Treasures: 3 types
Skill Equipment: 3 types

[Map]
Added up to the early section of Neon Village

