 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2 No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 9 September 2025 Build 19915004 Edited 9 September 2025 – 20:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Sail VR ✨Graphics Update✨

⭐New Features⭐

- 🌊 New Waves: Sail on dynamic seas, ranging from calm, peaceful waters to mountainous waves!

- ☀️ New Skybox: Enjoy a Custom Made skybox tailor made for Sail VR!

- 💡 Lighting Tweaks: New lighting tweaks integrated with the new waves & skybox as well as for immersion.

- ⚙️ Optimizations: Optimizations to allow for a better & smoother FPS on Quest headsets.

- ✨ Feature Polishes: Many small polishes were made based upon what you told us.

- 🦜 #PortOutOfWorld: port & world are once again separated, allowing for fuller rooms in each scene.

- 🛠️ Bug Fixes: many bug fixes. Thank you for reporting them! You've been a huge help!

- 🎵 New Music: New Music by Tijn Vann Givst


Report any issues or bugs to suport@redteam.games

Check out the Trailer 👇

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1684011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link