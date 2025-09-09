Sail VR ✨Graphics Update✨

⭐New Features⭐

- 🌊 New Waves: Sail on dynamic seas, ranging from calm, peaceful waters to mountainous waves!

- ☀️ New Skybox: Enjoy a Custom Made skybox tailor made for Sail VR!

- 💡 Lighting Tweaks: New lighting tweaks integrated with the new waves & skybox as well as for immersion.

- ⚙️ Optimizations: Optimizations to allow for a better & smoother FPS on Quest headsets.

- ✨ Feature Polishes: Many small polishes were made based upon what you told us.

- 🦜 #PortOutOfWorld: port & world are once again separated, allowing for fuller rooms in each scene.

- 🛠️ Bug Fixes: many bug fixes. Thank you for reporting them! You've been a huge help!

- 🎵 New Music: New Music by Tijn Vann Givst