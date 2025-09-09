Sail VR ✨Graphics Update✨
⭐New Features⭐
- 🌊 New Waves: Sail on dynamic seas, ranging from calm, peaceful waters to mountainous waves!
- ☀️ New Skybox: Enjoy a Custom Made skybox tailor made for Sail VR!
- 💡 Lighting Tweaks: New lighting tweaks integrated with the new waves & skybox as well as for immersion.
- ⚙️ Optimizations: Optimizations to allow for a better & smoother FPS on Quest headsets.
- ✨ Feature Polishes: Many small polishes were made based upon what you told us.
- 🦜 #PortOutOfWorld: port & world are once again separated, allowing for fuller rooms in each scene.
- 🛠️ Bug Fixes: many bug fixes. Thank you for reporting them! You've been a huge help!
- 🎵 New Music: New Music by Tijn Vann Givst
Report any issues or bugs to suport@redteam.games
Check out the Trailer 👇
Changed files in this update