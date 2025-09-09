 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Destiny 2 No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19914959 Edited 9 September 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello moles,

Thanks as always for your support of Gemporium!! We have a small update today including one frequently-requested feature.

Click to Move

You can now use the mouse to move, allowing for mouse-only gameplay if you want! (Right-click also now works as an interact button; if you see any places where the button prompt still says 'E,' just use right-click and it should still work.)

You can find this option in the accessibility settings.

Other

We've fixed a bug where if you paused and unpaused during a mining minigame, you'd be able to move Moel while still mining.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's all; we can't promise any major updates going forward due to our development scope, but this was one feature we really wanted to get in. We hope it helps more players enjoy the mines :)

- Merge Conflict Studio

Changed files in this update

Depot 2836101
  • Loading history…
DLC 3725350 Depot 3725350
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link