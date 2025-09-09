Hello moles,



Thanks as always for your support of Gemporium!! We have a small update today including one frequently-requested feature.



Click to Move You can now use the mouse to move, allowing for mouse-only gameplay if you want! (Right-click also now works as an interact button; if you see any places where the button prompt still says 'E,' just use right-click and it should still work.)



You can find this option in the accessibility settings.



Other We've fixed a bug where if you paused and unpaused during a mining minigame, you'd be able to move Moel while still mining.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



That's all; we can't promise any major updates going forward due to our development scope, but this was one feature we really wanted to get in. We hope it helps more players enjoy the mines :)



- Merge Conflict Studio